Housekeeping Manager @ Comfort Hotel Arlanda Airport
Strawberry Services AB / Städarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla städarjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Strawberry Services AB i Stockholm
, Håbo
, Nyköping
, Västerås
, Norrköping
eller i hela Sverige
We're Comfort Hotel® – a hotel chain that promises to give our guests what they need, and skip the unnecessary. We have great locations, urban design and we're offering selected services, but the service we give is great. We aim to be Easy on the wallet, have Easy access, be Easy to enjoy and last but definitely not least – be Easy on the planet. Comfort Hotel® is part of Strawberry.
Are you the leadership star we've been waiting for?
At Comfort Hotel we keep things real, urban, and uncomplicated. We give our guests what they need and skip the fluff, creating a space where locals, travelers, startups, and globetrotters all feel at home. Comfort Hotel has taken the undisputed position as the Nordic region's leading budget hotel chain—and to keep us there, we need strong, visionary leaders.
Comfort Hotel Arlanda Airport has 503 rooms, and you and your team are the glue that keeps the house together. You are the power house behind the flawless first impressions. To lead an operation of this scale, you need to be a structured, resilient leader who takes absolute ownership. With great power comes great responsibility.
As a leader, you thrive when your team thrives. You don't just manage; you coach, mentor, and empower. Diversity excites you, and you know how to unite people from all different backgrounds behind a shared goal. You spread joy and warmth wherever you go, and your energetic leadership style is infectious.
As the Housekeeping Manager of Comfort Hotel Arlanda Airport, you are the strategic and operational leader of a team of 60–70 people — a large, diverse team working seven days a week, 52 weeks a year. If you are a natural leader who knows how to inspire a team, and deliver operational excellence, you belong with us.
Your To-do-list As a Housekeeping Manager
Meet guests and colleagues with a friendly, no-nonsense approach, fostering a welcoming atmosphere and setting the stage for a great stay.
Support, coach, and equip your team with everything they need to succeed—always championing the standards and delivering on our guest promise.
Keep the hotel buzzing with energy and positivity, collaborating closely across departments to maintain Comfort's effortless, urban vibe.
Drive and maintain exceptional cleanliness across the hotel in accordance with the Comfort Housekeeping Manual and targets.
Ensure 100% room readiness every day of the year, flawlessly honoring our guaranteed check-in times and availability.
Take full ownership of HSE (Health, Safety, and Environment) standards, ensuring a safe workplace for your team and a secure environment for guests.
Manage the department profitably by tracking a balanced scorecard, and optimizing inventory and purchasing.
As a Manager at Comfort Hotel Arlanda Airport, being proficient in both English and Swedish is preferred. Additional language skills are beneficial.
That Little Extra We Offer Our Managers At Strawberry
Access to a comprehensive management tools to help you succeed.
Continuous, structured training to sharpen your leadership skills and unlock your full potential.
Generous staff discounts and "Friends & Family" rates at our +250 hotels.
Four completely free hotel nights each year to enjoy our destinations yourself.
A 25% discount on food and beverages at all of our restaurants and bars.
Want to join our team?
Apply now and become a key part of our journey. We review applications on a rolling basis and may fill the position before the deadline, so don't wait! The position is permanent on 100%, salary and starting date to be agreed upon. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Strawberry Services AB
(org.nr 556828-7790)
190 60 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Comfort Hotel Arlanda Airport Kontakt
Rekryterare
Robin Azad robin.azad@strawberry.se Jobbnummer
9976882