Housekeeping - 1 family, private residence - 75% job

This job is a 75% job, that requires a Driver licence
and that you can Communicate in English.

We are currently seeking a reliable, detail-oriented, and trustworthy individual to join a private household in Stockholm as a part-time Housekeeper. This is a long-term position for someone who takes pride in maintaining a clean and well-organized home environment with the highest standards.

Position Details:
* Employment Type: Part-time (approximately 75%)
* Location: Central Stockholm
* Start Date: As agreed

Key Responsibilities:
* Daily and weekly cleaning of a private residence
* Laundry and ironing
* Maintaining cleanliness and order in all rooms, including kitchen and bathrooms
* Occasional deep cleaning and seasonal household tasks
* Light organization and care of household items
* Ensuring a high level of discretion and professionalism at all times

Requirements:
* Prior experience in private households or professional housekeeping
* Strong attention to detail and a structured approach to work
* High standards of cleanliness and hygiene
* Discreet, respectful, and trustworthy
* Comfortable working independently
* Good communication skills in English. Swedish is also a plus!

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-29
Apply through e-mail, with your CV.
E-post: info@sveing.se

Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Sveing AB (org.nr 556943-4607)
111 20  STOCKHOLM

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Arbetsplats
Stockholm

Jobbnummer
9404456

