Housekeeper, Scandic Go Västra Norrlandsgatan 13, 80%
Scandic Hotels AB / Städarjobb / Umeå
2025-09-19
We need more people - join our team!
Say hello to Scandic Go, a fresh, urban hotel concept, offering the essentials with a "get what you need, pay for what you want" mindset. We're making it possible for more guests to explore the city in their own way. Always smart, always sustainable, and always with smooth self-service. We welcome all tomorrow's adventurers to Scandic Go.
What's it like being a Housekeeper at Scandic Go?
As a Housekeeper, you make sure the hotel is neat and welcoming, following Scandic's values, policies, and Code of Conduct. You take care of the rooms and common areas, and let the management know if anything needs fixing.
Responsibilities
- Provide great service to guests
- Cleaning rooms according to current procedures
- Ensure that hotel rooms are in good condition and clean, reporting any discrepancies to the management when necessary
- Cleaning common areas and restrooms
- Ensure that the lounge area is clean and well-maintained
Who Are You?
As a housekeeper, you should be attentive and detail-oriented, flexible and a team player, because you and your co-workers are in charge of making the guests pleased. You are a positive and helpful person who loves to work with people. You have some experience in cleaning and customer services, and you need to have good skills in English or local language. Previous experience working with technical devices is a must since you are using Ipad as a tool in your daily work.
And hey, if you've worked in hotels before, that's a plus. Ready to bring your cleaning to the next level?
Join us, and let's make every guest feel like they're in a five-star adventure paradise!
We are a proud member of the Scandic family, and at Scandic we know that we reach further when we assent to our differences. We want you to be yourself and develop in the direction you want to go, with the foundation of safe conditions and fair agreements. Bring your experiences, engagement and your way of thinking - contribute to a culture where we genuinely care about each other, our guests and our planet. Do you share our values: BE A PRO, BE YOU, BE CARING and BE BOLD. If so, welcome to Scandic.
Curious to learn more about our awesome hotel? Hear Anton and Magda chat about their cool jobs and the amazing Scandic Go concept.
