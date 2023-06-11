Housekeeper/Nanny in Åkersberga full time (160h/mån)
Vivbon AB - Åkersberga / Vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb / Österåker Visa alla vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb i Österåker
2023-06-11
, Sigtuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Vallentuna
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vivbon AB - Åkersberga i Österåker
Family in Åkersberga seeks a dynamic Family Manager - Full-time 160h/month
Are you an organized and self-driven individual who loves to keep things in order? We are seeking a Family Manager who can take care of a home and help the family create a smooth daily life. The family has two children aged 0 and 2, and they need a reliable and dedicated person who can take charge of their household tasks and assist with childcare.
Your main responsibilities will include cleaning and maintaining the home to a pristine standard, doing laundry and ironing, folding and pressing clothes, as well as running errands and managing deliveries. You will also be responsible for cooking, dishwashing, acting as a nanny, and assisting with dropping off and picking up the children from school. Additionally, you will have the opportunity to prepare for parties and social events as part of our team.
To be successful in the role of Family Manager, you should possess a driver's license and be able to communicate in English to facilitate our communication.
The position is full-time and will start in August. We offer an attractive salary and a friendly working environment.
If you believe you are the right person for the job and think you can be a valuable asset to our family, please apply below by filling out the form.
We look forward to hearing from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vivbon AB
(org.nr 559114-0594), https://vivbon.se/jobb/ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Vivbon AB - Åkersberga Jobbnummer
7869902