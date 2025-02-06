Hotellstäd / Housekeeping: Kastrup/Copenhagen, 20-30 hours/week
2025-02-06
In everything we do, we believe in being sincerely caring in order to inspire trust and team work and so that we can enjoy and deliver happiness :-)
Please Note: A Nordic, Swedish or EU Passport or work permit to work in Denmark is required for this position.
We are looking for 2 talented and super positive new team members for our housekeeping department in the amazing AC Bella Sky by Marriott hotel in Kastrup/Copenhagen, Denmark. The hotel is located close by a train station where the train from Malmö stops.
Our team is international and consists of friendly and positive colleagues and we speak English.
We are looking for candidates who are:
• Sincerely caring
• Interested in learning and receiving coaching and committed to chasing perfection
• Motivated by enjoying and delivering happiness to colleagues and customers
• If you have experience with hotel housekeeping or home cleaning, then it is an advantage, but it is not a requirement
Furthermore, we require you to:
• Be able to start working from 9:00
• Be able to work every second weekend
• Be able to work around 20-30 hours per week
• Speak and understand English
• Be attentive to details and quality
We work with cleaning the hotel rooms from 9:00 and until 15:30 Monday-Friday and 10-16:30 on Saturday/Sunday
What's in it for you ...
Become part of a sincerely caring organisation with a clear vision to deliver happiness
Good terms of employment (Approximately 154 DKK per hour+vacation money and pension payment)
Lunch in the work place
Your manager will provide a safe working environment and motivate you and give you support, attention and feedback
Flexibility and indepence while still being part of a team
Why The Ellen Group ...
Happy employees, serving happy customer... We strive to build a worry free work environment, focusing on our employees being engaged and happy and so they can focus on our customers' needs
• who receive correct quality... Continuously finding efficient ways to deliver the quality agreed with our customers
• consistently... We standardize our processes and train our employees to be able to deliver a consistentlevel of service
• and always with a smile!
That is the Ellen way! Because what matters is happiness!
We look forward to hearing from you!
Please send your application and CV via e-mail to hr.dk@theellengroup.com
. Please clearly state in the application that you are applying for a position in "Bella Sky."
Interviews will be held on an ongoing basis and we will hire the right candidates when we find them, even if it is before the deadline for the advertisement.
If you have questions regarding the position, please contact us on hr.dk@theellengroup.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-11
