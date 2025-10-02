Host for Italian cuisine events in Stockholm
2025-10-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
If you have a passion for Italian cuisine and don't drink cappuccino with pasta... we'd like to meet you!
Have you ever heard of Al Dente?
We are the largest company in Northern Europe that deals with Italian cooking events and courses! We are looking for collaborators who, just like us, love to share the passion for Italian home cooking.
Samantha Santambrogio - author of numerous cookbooks and with a passion for the traditional cuisine of Italian grandmothers - created Al Dente in 2002 and, since then, the company has grown continuously.
Today, 20 years later we are a team of 40 people, we have in Stokholm 6 venues with 15 kitchens and one venue in Göteborg with 3 kitchens but the family spirit of Al Dente is still the same. We love to define ourselves as a family and this is precisely the atmosphere we want to convey to our guests.
Every year we have the privilege of cooking with more than 15,000 people including private individuals and large corporate groups such as Microsoft, Ikea and Spotify. Whether they choose us to take cooking courses, celebrate anniversaries or for team building activities, we transfer our love for our land, good food, good wine but above all for Italian conviviality.
We love sharing the secrets of kneading the perfect fresh pasta, making the creamiest gelato, an unforgettable carbonara and much more.
We are also very proud of our wine list which we choose and renew with passion, skill and a pinch of healthy madness!
Would you like to work as an Event Host at Al Dente?
If you are Italian and live in Sweden or you love Italian culture and you love cooking and eating, you like speaking in front of even large groups of people and working in the evenings, we will be happy to welcome your application.
What does the job of Event Host at Al Dente consist of?
As Event Host at Al Dente - together with your Team - you will have to organize, direct and execute events and cooking courses based on pre-established programs and menus.
Every day we host multiple groups of different sizes in our locations (from 10 to 80 participants per group) who create and taste a traditional Italian dinner led by the Al Dente team.
It will be your responsibility to guarantee guests have an unforgettable 360-degree experience, creating an Italian, welcoming and familiar atmosphere. You will have to carry out the tasks assigned to you according to the times and methods provided. Your work will begin with the preparation of the ingredients and cuisines and the coordination of the team that will work with you. During the event you will welcome guests, explain the recipes of our menus and how the evening will unfold. The event will end with dinner and your task will be to set/clear the table and serve drinks, dessert and coffee.
What Al Dente offers:
• Two weeks of internal and paid training on: cooking, oenology, customer management, planning and management of food and wine events
• a fun, dynamic, inclusive and international work environment
• an event host position in our kitchen
• possibilities for professional and career development
• National Collective Agreement (VISITA)
• scheduled corporate team building activities
Working hours
Our events take place mainly in the evening and afternoon throughout the week and on weekends. Work is organized according to shifts with variable hours between 13.00 and 23.00 from Monday to Saturday.
Who are you?
• You have a passion for Italian food and wine (You are not a chef or cooking professional)
• You speak Italian and English or Italian and Swedish
• You have a strong customer orientation
• You love public speaking, are not shy and have excellent communication skills
• You like working in a team and know how to relate to different cultures
• You can work in the evenings and on weekends
• You know how to blend into already formed work teams: the success of each of our events is linked to the success of our teams
• You are able to stay focused and work efficiently even during busy periods
Are there career possibilities?
We are a rapidly expanding company within which it is possible to undertake different professional paths, both in the kitchen and in the office.
Our projection towards the future pushes us to further strengthen our team with people who want to get involved and grow professionally together with us.
Do you want to apply?
1. Send your application with CV and a short cover letter explaining why you are the right person for us.
2. If your profile is selected we will contact you by telephone to arrange an initial 20-minute face-to-face interview.
3. Once the first selection step has been passed, we will agree on a second 40-minute interview in which the contractual and salary details of the position will be analysed.
4. Selected candidates will participate in paid training at the Al Dente Academy.
Practical information and how to apply:
There are 5 part-time and extra positions available
Place of work: Stockholm
Deadline for submitting applications: 20 October 2025
Selection process deadline: 1 Novembre 2025
Send your application complete with CV and cover letter torecruiting@aldentestockholm.com
Any questions about this job posting or how to apply to contact:
• Alessandra Abbruzzesealessandra@aldentestockholm.com
We look forward to reviewing your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-01
E-post: recruiting@aldentestockholm.com Arbetsgivare Samantha Öberg AB
(org.nr 556868-4517)
Alströmergatan 45 (visa karta
)
112 47 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Alessandra Abbruzzese recruiting@aldentestockholm.com Jobbnummer
9536906