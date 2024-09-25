Home Appliance Online Channel Marketing Specialist
NRG Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2024-09-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos NRG Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Södertälje
, Strängnäs
, Uppsala
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige
On the behaf of HS Ad /LG Electronics, NRG is now looking for aOnline Channel Marketing Specialist.
About HS Ad / LG Electronics
Established in 1984, HS Ad serves LG Group's primary in-house agency handling the majority of its domestic and global advertising initiatives.We are seeking a highly skilled Online Channel Marketing Specialist to execute digital marketing plans andcampaigns within the Home Appliances sector, across LG's owned, paid, and retail channels in the Nordic region (Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland). The ideal candidate will excel in project and campaign management, effectively coordinating with both internal stakeholders (LG Electronics Nordics) and external retailers and agencies. Proficiency in Korean is essential, with additional Nordic languages considered an advantage.
Overall Job Purpose
Ensure strong visibility across online channels, including retailer websites and LG.com (D2C Channel), for the Home Appliances business.
Oversee the execution of retailer joint marketing plans, paid media, affiliate programs, and LG.com campaigns. This includes creating targeted and promotional campaigns, analyzing performance data, and aligning activities with business objectives to enhance customer engagement and retention.
Key Responsibilities
Content & SKU Management: Monitor and localize product and marketing content for the Nordic market, ensuring efficient implementation across all channels.
Retail Channel: Execute, analyze, report, and optimize Home Appliances Joint Marketing Plans with key online retailers.
D2C Channel: Manage paid media, affiliate programs, and LG.com campaigns for the Home Appliances D2C channel.
Creative Development: Develop category banners, landing pages, and new product content within set timelines.
Ratings & Reviews: Monitor and syndicate reviews between LG.com and retailer sites; suggest review generation activities based on insights.
Content Creation: Craft engaging content (creatives, copy) for retailer communications, paid media, affiliate programs, and LG.com campaigns.
Project Management: Coordinate across internal teams, design teams, and agencies, ensuring delivery within budget.
Content Accuracy: Enhance marketing materials and ensure accuracy of on-site content on retailer websites.
Analytics & Reporting: Provide analytics and campaign performance reports, extracting insights for continuous optimization.
SEO/SEM Support: Conduct health checks, keyword analysis, optimization, and SEM localization.
Requirements & Experience
Proficiency and fluentin bothEnglish and Korean (written and spoken); additional Nordic languages (Swedish, Norwegian, Danish, or Finnish) are a plus. Proven experience in digital campaign management and content translation.
Experience working directly with design teams, media, and translation agencies.
Strong skills in Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint.
Experience in Consumer Electronics and e-commerce is advantageous (Brand or Agency Side) and in Google Analytics and/ or other digital stats reporting tools.
Proficiency in CMS (preferably Adobe Experience Manager) and paid media platforms is a plus.
Education and Qualifications
Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience with3-5 years of experience in a similar role, ideally within the Consumer Electronics industry.
Personal Attributes, Behaviors, and Competencies
Adaptable to the evolving digital landscape.
Strong commercial awareness and business acumen.
Ability to work independently and collaboratively within a team.
Commitment to continuous learning and skill development.
Proactive attitude with a willingness to go the extra mile.
Excellent communication and presentation skills.
Exceptional organizational skills; able to manage multiple projects under tight deadlines and within budget.
Other
In this role you will beemployed by Nordic Retail Group with an assignment atHS Ad / LG Electronics.The position is expected to be filled as soon as possible, therefore interviews are ongoing, so apply as soon as possible. The position is full-time and permanent. Questions (not applications) about the service can be sent to Therese Karlgren at: karlgren@nordicretailgroup.com
About Nordic Retail Group
Nordic Retail Group is a full-service retail agency, which was founded in 1997 and is today locally represented in all four Nordic countries and Benelux. We focus on helping our clients build their brands and achieve their goals by offering staffing, recruiting, creative studio, and other innovative inventions for our clients. We have built a strong team and we know what it takes for a brand to succeed in retail and how to increase sales both locally and globally.
Please visit http://www.nordicretailgroup.com
for more information. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NRG Sweden AB
(org.nr 556611-9474), http://nordicretailgroup.com/ Arbetsplats
Nordic Retail Group Jobbnummer
8920629