HMI Engineer for an international company in Ludvika!
2025-05-10
Do you have a passion for technology and want to be part of shaping the energy systems of the future? On behalf of our client we are now seeking an HMI engineer who wants to play a key role in the development and implementation of HMI solutions within advanced electrical power systems. Submit your application today - selection is ongoing!
OM TJÄNSTEN
In this role, you will play a key part in implementing HMI systems for control applications. You will collaborate closely with the technical team to ensure that the solutions are user-friendly, efficient, and meet high quality standards. This is an excellent opportunity to contribute your technical expertise in a forward-looking industry that emphasizes innovation and reliability. The position is based in Ludvika, with work carried out both in the office and in a test environment.
You are offered
• A dynamic and innovative working environment with a global perspective
• Opportunity to travel to our facilities around the world
• Opportunity to work with exciting and challenging projects
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Design and develop user-friendly HMI solutions for control systems
• Integrate HMI systems into larger projects by collaborating with other engineers and technicians, ensuring compatibility, and optimizing the system's functionality
• Perform extensive testing and troubleshooting of HMI systems to ensure optimal performance and reliability, and identify and resolve any issues or bugs
• Document design and development processes and create detailed user manuals and technical specifications to facilitate system use and maintenance
• Participate in project meetings and contribute technical expertise to plan and follow up on project activities, ensuring timelines and budgets are met
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Has technical expertise and a strong interest in technology
• Has a degree in electrical engineering, computer engineering, automation, or a similar technical field, but we also welcome those with practical experience from a relevant role
• Has knowledge of programming and experience with SCADA systems
• Is fluent in both spoken and written English
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience in HMI design and implementation, preferably within the energy sector
• Experience with Aveva SystemPlatform is a big advantage, especially knowledge of tag-based and/or object-based HMI implementation
• The ability to understand and perform basic scripting used in HMI applications
• Good communication skills in Swedish
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Trustful
• Orderly
• Intellectually curious
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-10
