HIL Engineer to expanding company within HIL, CI and autonomous drive
2024-02-22
In 2023, the Hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) market has witnessed an unprecedented growth, fueled by an increase in consumer demand, technological innovation, and the rise of new market players. AFFRA is offering you a first-class position where you will work in the forefront of HIL technology towards the automotive industry.
OM TJÄNSTEN
In the position as a HIL Engineer you will work closely with our clients in projects towards the automotive industry. Your work tasks will primarily be HIL (Hardware-in-the-loop) development where you will set up test environments that suits our client's needs. Our team consists of 23 people where we all try to deliver the best quality possible for our clients.
You will work with a different number of techniques and software, for example: Python, MATLAB, Simulink, CANoe (Vector), dScpace, CAPL and with electronic components.
For this position you will work in a specific project in-house. The project is to build a test system for simulation of cars from scratch. It includes setting up mathematical models, specify different electronic solutions, run cables, and put together the test system for the simulation environment.
You're offered
• The opportunity to grow within HIL and gather knowledge from experienced colleagues.
• Work in advanced projects together with your team in-house.
• Access to our bonus system, collective agreement with favorable benefits, including vacation, health care, pension and more.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• HIL development, complete and domain
• Functional development in Simulink and Python
• Vehicle function and integration testing along development of test framework
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Is self-taught, alternatively have an educational background in electronics, mechatronics or a comparable technical field
• A couple years of experience in either HIL Engineering, hands on with electronics (cabling and hardware) and/or Test Engineering towards the automotive industry
• Knowledge in HIL, MATLAB and/or Simulink
• Good knowledge in English in both speech and writing
It is meritorious if you have
• Documented work experience in HIL, MATLAB and/or Simulink
• Knowledge in Vector and/or dSpace
• Knowledge in CAPL and/or Arduino circuits
• Knowledge in Python
• Good knowledge in Swedish in both speech and writing
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Problem solver
• Structured
• Networker
• Self-sufficient
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Read more about our tests here.
The recruitment process
• Step 1: Initial tests with Academic Work
• Step 2: Screening call and interview with Academic Work
• Step 3: Interview 1 with AFFRA
• Step 4: Interview 2 with team members at AFFRA
• Step 5: References
• Step 6: Contract signing
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
At our core, AFFRA is a consulting company specializing in engineering and software development with an even deeper focus on HIL, CI, and autonomous drive.
We strive to keep up with our customers needs while keeping our consultants wishes and learning intact. Our goal is to be simple to work with and for, and that when the contract is over you will consider us again.
Today our team consists of 23 people, where we deliver experienced Hardware-in-loop engineers, including CI (continuous integration), Simulink function development, branch standard hardware-in-loop systems (Vector, dSpace), robotframework and Python expertise. Read more about us on our LinkedIn-page. Ersättning
