Hematologist to a hospital with a high international reputation

Are you interested in working at a prestigious and renowned hospital? Are you looking to merge clinical practice with research and education? If so, then you may be the ideal candidate for this opportunity!
One of Europe's largest university hospitals, located in Stockholm, is currently seeking a hematologist. The hematology department primarily operates in Huddinge and Solna. It stands as the largest hematology clinic in the Nordic region, offering highly specialized care to the Stockholm area. Would you like to join our team?
We are looking for you who:
Are a specialist in hematology. Additional specialization in internal medicine being advantageous.
Possess an interest in teaching.
Are eager to engage in research.
Excel as collaborative team members, fostering strong relationships with both colleagues and patients.
Are flexible
We offer:
Professional headhunters dedicated to your success.
Competetive salary.
Professional development opportunities
Free language course done with a private tutor online.
Assistance with relocation, including accommodation, schools, kindergartens, and more.
You are welcome to contact us for more information!
Please notice that we are only allowed to recruit doctors that holds a licence to practice from a country within the EU.
