Healthcare assistant Stockholm

2023-06-24
Hello!
Background:
After a spinal cord injury 13 years ago I now sit in wheelchair and looking for a mature assistant who can work different days of the week which includes day/night and weekend shift. This profession is not complicated but it is critical to pay attention to details.
Description:
English language fluently is very important for assisting me during my daily normal activities. If communication does not work then it will be too difficult. If you have been working with people before, for example as health care assistant, then it 's a benefit.
Please, this is not a hospital job or for people who can not respect this injury.
The schedule is equally shared with other assistant I have otherwise it will not be fair for the rest. Collective agreement (Kollektivavtal) is applied.
A separate assistant room is available for resting and during night shift.
Just like any other person, I need support with basic routines such as toileting, bathing, dressing and getting in and out of bed/wheelchair. Including daily training and different outdoor activities. All the routines will be provided (2-3 days introduction) with help of your new experienced working colleague.
Other:
I have no family, pets, non smoker and NOT looking for a relationship like many people believe...
If the applicant do not receive a response within 3 days then it means the reqruitment of candidates has been mooved forward...
