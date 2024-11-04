Health Safety Engineer - Join Tetra Pak's Cutting-Edge Production Team
2024-11-04
Are you passionate about creating safe, innovative work environments in the heart of process manufacturing? Tetra Pak's Test Factory Integration department is seeking a dynamic HSE Engineer to play a crucial role in ensuring safety and sustainability in the production of their cutting-edge packaging machines. Join Tetra Pak in Lund and be part of a team that values continuous improvement and a proactive approach to workplace safety.
Why Tetra Pak?
This role is ideal for a self-starter who enjoys a fast-paced, varied work environment with opportunities to influence both the development of new machines and daily safety practices. You'll be empowered to lead safety training for teams across departments, tackle evolving safety challenges, and contribute to the improvement of management systems.
Ready to be the driving force behind Tetra Pak's commitment to a safer workplace? Apply now and bring your expertise to a company where safety and innovation go together!
Your Role and Responsibilities:
• Project Involvement: Participate in investment and change projects, focusing on safety aspects related to technical equipment and workspace design.
• Health and Safety Initiatives: Lead, conduct, and assist in measurements, risk assessments, and investigations, including noise and vibration assessments, air quality monitoring or chemical exposure evaluations.
• Training and Support: Develop and deliver health and safety training for colleagues, supporting managers in risk assessments and incident investigations, and recommending actions to reduce potential hazards.
• Continuous Safety Rounds: Conduct regular safety rounds, collaborating with colleagues on inspections, and ensuring compliance with workplace safety standards.
• Guidance on Regulatory Compliance: Act as the organization's main point of contact for health and safety-related matters with authorities, interpreting and communicating relevant legislation in collaboration with inspectors.
Who You Are:
In this role, we seek someone who is not only skilled in health and safety but also brings the right personal qualities to build effective working relationships across our organization. As a communicator, you know how to handle different personalities with ease and navigate complex situations with a balanced approach.
You're able to balance a policy-driven mindset with the flexibility to adapt to the unique needs of each project and team. Collaboration is key, and we're looking for someone who naturally seeks consensus and enjoys working with others to reach common goals. A social, approachable demeanor helps you connect easily with colleagues at all levels, making you a trusted figure within the organization.
Must-Haves:
• Proficiency in English
• At least 2 years of experience in Occupational Health and Safety (OHS), with practical experience in areas like electrical, fire, chemical, or general safety (more areas are a plus)
Nice-to-Haves:
• Knowledge of Swedish
• Extensive experience in manufacturing or assembly industries
• Strong familiarity with the Swedish Work Environment Authority's regulations
And why Framtiden?
At Framtiden, we're dedicated to making a real difference in people's lives by connecting them with the right opportunities and colleagues. As specialists in recruitment, we excel in matching top talent with the perfect roles, helping you find a workplace where you can truly thrive. With locations in seven Swedish cities and in Oslo, we have a strong local presence and extensive network.
For this HSE Engineer role, you'll start your journey as an employee with Framtiden, providing you with full support and resources from our team. Join us at Framtiden, where your career growth is our priority!
Terms and Conditions:
Start Date: Immediate or by mutual agreement
Location: Lund
Working Hours: 08:00 - 17:00 with flexible hours
Scope: Full-time Ersättning
