Health, Safety and Environmental (HSE) Manager

Nipromec Oy Ltd is an international consulting and engineering company founded in 2003. We offer design and consulting services for multiple industries with emphasis on energy and construction. Nipromec offices in Finland are located in Rauma, Turku, Tampere and Helsinki. Group has offices also in Malmö in Sweden, Erlangen in Germany, Bristol and London in United Kingdom.
We are now looking for a HSE Manager for a project in Västerbotten province, Sweden for our client.
The position is scheduled to start in April. The estimated duration of the project is about 8 months. Please note that this job requires 100% on-site presence.
Main tasks include:
To make the necessary observations and initiate the HSE discussions with the personnel on site.
To obtain and receive all information related to the site activities of the project and question the related HSE risks.
To propose improvement suggestions (practices, new tools, procedure improvement, etc.) in agreement with the SM and/or PM.
Prepare a welcome package and HSE site inductions
Responsible for HSE documentation collection and "release to work" stage of new personnel
Maintain the open and transparent communication with Customer representative related to HSE topics
Ensure the on field activities follow and reflect correctly the implementation of the HSE management system and report the potential deviations to the Supervisors and Site Manager.
We expect:
Minimum 5 years of experience as a HSE position in operative project execution and construction site management for complex technical projects in either civil construction, manufacturing and plant engineering industry, the wind energy sector and/or similar industries/energy sectors.
Bachelor's degree in Engineering related careers, Master's degree specialized in HSE is meritorious.
Basic knowledge and appreciation of construction sites phases in wind industry or similar.
Valid BAS U/P-training.
GWO training.You have...
Excellent communication and persuasion skills, both in German and in English language (spoken and written).
Ability to work with different business cultures and capable of working independently.
Proficient computer skills utilizing.
MS office basic programs (MS Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint).
Ability to deal with several issues concurrently.
Strong personal planning and organization skills.
High level of commitment and dedication.
Systematic problem-solving and safety orientated behavior.
The position requires a high willingness to travel.
Willingness to continuously expand one's knowledge (especially regarding technology developments).For more information please contact Nipromec Group HR & Recruiting Administrator Rania Salman.
E-mail: rania.salman@nipromec.com
Telephone number: +46 (0)76-630 59 00
Please note that by applying you agree that your data is handled according to our recruitment register procedure.
Finnish Nipromec Group consists of Nipromec Oy Ltd, Nipromec UK Ltd, N-Pro Resources Oy Ltd, Nipromec GmbH, Nipromec Sweden Ab, Nipromec EP and Nipromec Site Services units. Nipromec Group is audited and certified by Bureau Veritas and holds the ISO 9001/14001 and ISO 45001 certificates. 2020 Nipromec Group turnover was 19 million Euros. For more information please visit www.nipromec.com. Så ansöker du
