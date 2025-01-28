Health, Safety and Environment Specialist to ABB
ABB AB / Arbetsmiljöjobb / Västerås Visa alla arbetsmiljöjobb i Västerås
2025-01-28
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Sollentuna
, Stockholm
, Ludvika
eller i hela Sverige
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions.
That's our story. Make it your story.
This position reports to
HSE and Sustainability Manager
Your role and responsibilities
As OHS-specialist you will play an important part in our structured OHS related work. You will support and assist managers and employees to create a high-performing safety culture and ensure compliance with applicable government regulations and company policies within Measurememt and Analytics in Västerås. In this role you will interact with several stakeholders and applying your health and safety knowledge to push for improvements in health and safety performance. In this role you will be part of the HSE-team at Measurement and Analytics and report to the HSE Sustainability and Quality Manager.
• As HSE Specialist you will participate working for a safe environment and support in HSE-related activities.
• Be able to advise and moderate on health and safety and environmental issues.
• Support the Measurement and Analytics' projects to comply with Swedish health, safety, and environmental laws and regulations, as well as ABB health, safety, and environmental policies and standards.
• Be passionate about driving our HSE to best possible level.
Qualifications for the role
Be familiar with Swedish laws and regulations mainly in the field of work environment, but also some in the field of environment.
Have good experience of working in an organization with work environment issues.
Strong communication skills.
Ability to communicate effectively in both spoken and written Swedish and English. Daily work will be held in Swedish.
Academical education.
More about us
Recruiting Manager Jessica Nordvall, +46 727 180 083, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Blomqvist, +46 768 06 00 11; Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +46 724 64 40 16; Unionen: Krista Andersson, +46 706 44 02 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Irma Leijon, +46 724 61 23 14.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
to read more about us and learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe. #MyABBStory Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903)
Elektronikgatan 35 (visa karta
)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
ABB Finnslätten Jobbnummer
9128956