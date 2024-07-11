Health and Safety Specialist to Automotive Components Floby
2024-07-11
At AC Floby, everything we do begins with people. We prioritize safety and well-being above all else and excel in health and safety practices. Now, we aim to take our commitment even further. Are you ready to join us on our journey to becoming a best-in-class workplace?
About the company
Automotive Components Floby AB (AC Floby) is a company in the automotive industry, specializing in developing and manufacturing high-quality components such as connecting rods, brake discs, and hubs. Our clients include Volvo AB, Volvo Cars, Ford, Jaguar, and other prominent automotive manufacturers.
As a wholly owned subsidiary of Volvo Cars, AC Floby is committed to delivering products that meet the highest quality, precision, and environmental sustainability standards. Our dedicated team, based in Floby, brings extensive experience and expertise to every project, ensuring exceptional results and customer satisfaction.
AC Floby strives to be an attractive and sustainable employer by offering a variety of benefits. We view diversity as an asset, enabling us to leverage different skills, experiences, and backgrounds to drive our business forward in the best possible way.
Looking ahead, AC Floby is excited about a bright future as we embark on a new venture. Volvo Cars is investing significantly in Floby and will begin manufacturing third-generation electric motors in the first half of this year. This initiative fills the entire company with motivation and pride.
Job description
As a Health & Safety Specialist, you will be based in Floby.
Your Key Responsibilities:
• Ensure compliance with legislation and AC Floby procedures
• Coach and train the organization in health and safety practices
• Provide expert support to the management team, managers, and contact persons to meet legal requirements and continuously improve the work environment
• Occasionally manage projects within the Health & Safety area
• Contribute to the development of Health & Safety processes
Your profile
Required Qualifications:
• Experience in Health & Safety
• Expert knowledge of Swedish work environment legislation and experience in liaising with authorities
• Proficiency in Swedish and English, both written and spoken
• Industry and global experience are meritorious
• Understanding of chemical handling are meritorious
Personal Attributes:
• Ability to manage complexity
• Capability to work independently and collaboratively
• Ability to think and act operationally as well as strategic
• Strong analytical skills
• Ability to balance stakeholder interests
Application process
In this recruitment, AC Floby collaborates with Skill. The successful candidate will be employed directly by AC Floby.
If you believe this role is a good fit for you, we welcome you to submit your application! Applications will be reviewed continuously, with consideration for the summer holidays. For any questions or further information, please contact our lead recruiter Ben Saeang at ben.saeang@skill.se
or 070-5660069.
About us
Skill is a modern competency company with a wide range of services in recuritment, staffing, HR services and skills development. We have strong customer base in technology and industrial companies as well as in IT and tech.
The right people, in the right place, can change everything. When people grow, businesses/companies grow.
