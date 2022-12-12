Health and Safety Specialist / Arbetsmiljöingenjör
2022-12-12
About Volvo Car Group
The future belongs to those who are empowered by a great idea and have the ability to carry it out. At Volvo Car Group, our vision is clear: "To be the world's most progressive and desired luxury car brand" by simplifying people's lives. We have bold targets when it comes to innovation, sales and customer satisfaction and to make this happen, we need talented people on board. People with passion, energy, business sense and the drive to innovate.
People that want to create the next generation Volvo cars in a global, dynamic and respectful environment. We will support you to reach your full potential. Join us on this exciting journey into the future.
What we offer
The Health, Safety and Security team has the global responsibility to secure Volvo Cars prerequisites to fulfill legal compliance and corporate strategy ambitions within work environment, including company health services, wellness program and corporate security.
With global standards and local adaptions, we define and implement common policies and strategies for work environment and health services to support Volvo Cars overall People Strategy.
The Health & Safety team in Sweden consist of 11 people supporting the Swedish operations. In this role as Health & Safety Specialist you will be part of a tight team located in Gothenburg and here you will have your own area of responsibility, but also work close together with the other Swedish team members.
What you will do
Secure that appropriate actions are taken according to legislation and Volvo Cars procedures
Coach and train the organization in health and safety area
Expert support to executive team, managers and contact persons in their work to meet legal requirements and continually develop and improve the work environment
From time to time manage projects within the Health & Safety area
Contribute to development of Health & Safety processes
Do you fit the profile?
We are looking for you who is a Work Environment Engineer, great H&S experience is preferred. We also think that you have expert knowledge of Swedish legislation in the field of work environment as well as experience of handling government contacts. For this position you also need to be fluent in English and Swedish, both written and spoken. Industry and global experience are meritorious and finally leadership experience we see as an advantage.
Personal qualities that will be valuable for this position is to be able to:
Manage complexity
Work independently as well as in team
Ability to think and act operationally as well as strategic
Use analytical skills to come up with solutions
Communication skills
Balance stakeholders
How to learn more and apply
Hope we sparked your interest! Please apply no later than December 11th, enclose CV and Cover letter written in English. We will continuously evaluate candidates, so don't wait to apply. And note that due to GDPR we cannot accept applications through e-mail.
If you have any questions regarding this opportunity, you are welcome to contact Hiring Manager Anette Möller anette.moller@volvocars.com
. And regarding the recruitment process,, please contact Senior Recruiter, Malin Westman malin.westman@volvocars.com
. Welcome with your application!
