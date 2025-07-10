Health and Safety Officer, Gavle, Sweden
Location: Gavle, Sweden
Collen is a leading international construction specialist delivering projects in Ireland, Europe, and the UK. We are committed to ensuring a diverse and inclusive workplace, by creating a positive environment where everyone feels valued, respected and included.
Key Requirements:
Hold a relevant 3rd level degree qualification in Health & Safety
3-5 years' experience in a similar position
Experience with relevant HSQE standards and management systems
Proficient in carrying out safety inspections and producing risk assessments
Reporting directly to the Health & Safety Manager, the key responsibilities include:
Regularly review and update Company Risk Assessments, Safe Operating Procedures and Safety Statements
Complete Safety Induction Training for all new employees and sub-contractors and maintain documentary evidence of same
Investigate, record and report accidents, incidents and near-misses promptly, ensuring any corrective actions are implemented without delay
Provide relevant accident information for insurance purposes
Identify new and on-going safety related training requirements, ensuring all mandatory training is reviewed and delivered on time
Ensure that correct PPE is availed of at all times by all relevant employees
Enforce Health and Safety Department Policies
Review sub-contractors' Safety Statements and Safety Compliance
Attend regular Health & Safety meetings
Strong time management and communication skills are essential to this role as well as computer literacy and the ability to prepare reports and administer the necessary paperwork.
