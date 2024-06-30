Head Pastry chef for Yes Chef
Meet a Group international AB / Kockjobb / Stockholm Visa alla kockjobb i Stockholm
2024-06-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Meet a Group international AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
Jobbify är en jobbplattform för vassa kandidater.
För kunds räkning har vi publicerat denna annons, vill du komma i kontakt med den slutgiltiga arbetsgivaren kan du klicka dig vidare till annonsen:
Yes Chef is a company founded by chefs to help chefs and restaurant managers solve challenges and seize opportunities. We rent out qualified kitchen and restaurant staff to hotels, restaurants, festivals, events, and resorts.
Join Our Team
Are you genuine, service-oriented, and focused on high quality? You might be the Chef we are looking for.
About the Role
We are seeking a Head Pastry Chef for a premium luxury hotel in Stockholm. In this role, you will lead a team of pastry professionals dedicated to creating exquisite desserts and pastries that meet the high standards of our luxury clientele. You'll work closely with the hotel's culinary team to maintain quality and innovate new menu items, ensuring an exceptional dining experience for guests. A 'YES CHEF' attitude, emphasising flexibility and excellence, is essential.
What We're Looking For
You are communicative, positive, efficient, team-oriented, and pride yourself on high-level guest service and quality. We prefer candidates with at least five years of kitchen operations experience, specifically in pastry.
What We Offer
We offer a flexible work environment where the Yes Chef culture and values are integral. We value an entrepreneurial spirit and believe a fun workplace generates great results.
We look forward to hearing from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Meet a Group international AB
(org.nr 559191-1747), https://jobbify.se Arbetsplats
Meet a Groups kund Jobbnummer
8777425