Head of unit Connectivity & Mechanics, Network Products HW Sourcing(711468)
Ericsson AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2022-12-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sigtuna
, Gävle
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
About this opportunity
Network Products HW Sourcing within Group Sourcing (BNEW) is responsible for sourcing of all HW components and solutions to the Ericsson Radio System.
What you will do
We are now looking for a manager to the connectivity and mechanics unit within Network Products HW Sourcing. If you want to contribute to the 5G evolution of Ericsson Radio System and be part of one of the most thrilling and demanding businesses within Ericsson - this is the job for you. We are responsible to manage and secure a world class HW supplier base enabling our Microwave, Radio, Baseband, Indoor and Router product solutions for 5G.
As the manager of the connectivity and mechanics unit you will have the following tasks and responsibilities:
Strategically evolve the unit by actively participating in the Network Products HW Sourcing global leadership team
Manage and develop our suppliers and categories
Enable a close collaboration with Product Management, R&D and Supply to maximize the overall business results
Ensure an effective sourcing with commercial conditions such as price, risk exposure and efficient supply setup of HW components and HW solutions to our Ericsson Radio System
Contribute and drive internal efficiency and cost effectiveness by developing new or aligning existing ways of working across our sourcing sites in Sweden and China
Lead an organization of approximately 10 direct reports located in Kista
Set the strategic team direction and develop the unit by fostering a motivating, customer oriented, and challenging work environment
Chair and participate in steering groups or government forums within sourcing or with external suppliers and/ or stakeholders
You will bring
You enjoy and are confident in driving organizations by working with teams and personal networks across multiple sites and disciplines. You are analytical, structural and result oriented. You are expected to find creative solutions when lacking information and act outside your formal area of responsibility when needed.
Several years of experience from working with sourcing operations and proven commercial results
Business and customer focused with emphasis on seeing the big picture and making decisions
Strong leadership and change management skills leading to operational excellence
Teambuilding, coaching and cooperation skills. Experience from leading virtual teams is meriting
Excellent written and oral communication skills
Experience and/or extensive knowledge of ways of working in R&D and Supply
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Location for this role: Stockholm, Sweden
Selection is ongoing please apply as soon as possible.
Kindly note that we cannot process applications sent via email.
Curious to know more about the life at Ericsson? Meet some of your future colleagues and watch our People film
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we nurture it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team.
Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer, learn more.
Primary country and city: Sweden (SE) || Sweden : Stockholm : Stockholm
Req ID: 711468 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258)
Torshamnsgatan 23 (visa karta
)
164 40 KISTA Arbetsplats
Ericsson Jobbnummer
7290292