Head of Sustainability Engagement at H&M Group Sustainability Department
2024-10-22
Company Description
We are a family of brands - H&M, COS, Monki, Weekday, & Other Stories, H&M Home and ARKET and, driven by our desire to make great design available to everyone in a sustainable way. Together we offer fashion, design and services that enable people to be inspired and to express their own personal style.
We aim to be the best employer around, looking after and caring for all our colleagues. When you start a career with us, there is no limit to where it can take you. We will trust you with great responsibility from the start, encourage an entrepreneurial spirit and reward a passionate mindset. Welcome to a dynamic workplace where you contribute by being yourself.
Job Description
We are looking for a dynamic Head of Sustainability Engagement to join our Group Sustainability Department. In this role, you will report to the Head of Group Sustainability and lead a team of experienced and motivated colleagues.
Your key responsibility will be developing and implementing the H&M Group's strategy for engaging with both internal and external stakeholders on sustainability matters. This will require a deep understanding of the broader expectations placed on multinational companies, the challenges and opportunities in the textile industry, H&M's business landscape, and current as well as emerging Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) regulations.
The strategy you develop must be balanced with a business mindset to ensure that it can be integrated into our daily operations when necessary.
You should interact humbly, always prioritizing the Group's best interests, while embodying our core values in everything you do. Pragmatic and approachable, you excel at building and extending your network within the organization and beyond. We are looking for a self-motivated leader with a curious mindset.
You possess high integrity, value discretion, and easily build trust. With a flexible, diplomatic, and structured approach, you are also straightforward and inspiring in your communication style. You are a true team player who thrives in a fast-paced environment with extensive experience in Sustainability communication.
Qualifications
Degree in Sustainability, Communication, Political Science, Business, or a related field
At least 10 years of experience in sustainability, preferably within the textile sector
Proven leadership experience, including managing teams
Strong ability to prioritize and organize complex tasks for yourself and your team
Ability to establish and maintain sustainable structures that are monitored and followed up on over time
Long-term planning capability, with the flexibility to adapt actions as needed to achieve desired outcomes
Excellent collaboration and networking skills, with the ability to identify and engage key partners both within and outside the organization
Exceptional communication skills, with the ability to clearly convey knowledge, ideas, and insights
Fluency in English, both verbal and written
Additional Information
If you are passionate about sustainability, enjoy engaging with internal and external stakeholders, and have a collaborative mindset, we would love to hear from you!
This is a full-time, permanent position based in Stockholm. If you feel your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send your CV in English. We will interview continuously during the process but would like you application at the latest by 3rd November 2024.
We look forward to your application!
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP.
Inclusion & Diversity
At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse, and equitable workplaces throughout our organization. Our teams should consist of a variety of people who share and combine their knowledge, experience, and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
