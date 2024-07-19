Head of Supply Chain Management to southeast of Stockholm
2024-07-19
The Place är ett rekryteringsföretag och en Worklife Partner, en plats för våra kunder och kandidater att växa på för att stärka sin affär och karriär. Vi är verksamma inom kompetensområdena Ekonomi, Administration, HR, Logistik, IT och Kommunikation och brinner för att matcha rätt kompetens med rätt företag och att skapa ett positivt arbetsliv för såväl kunder som medarbetare.
Our client, a global and leading mobility technology company, is looking for a dynamic and driven individual to join their team as Head of PSM (Purchasing & Supply Chain Management) for the Nordic countries. This is a direct recruitment, with start as soon as possible!
About the role
The Head of Purchasing and Supply Chain Management for the Nordic countries (Sweden, Denmark, Norway) will oversee all procurement and supply chain activities within the region and will be requiring a great deal of travelling during the first months in order to establish good relations within the company. This role will ensure the efficient and cost-effective acquisition of goods and services, maintain optimal inventory levels, and ensure timely delivery. Additionally, the position requires implementing global strategies and collaborating with the wider network across Europe and Africa to align with corporate goals. You will have 7 people reporting to you, while you will be reporting to the Head of PSM of the market cluster Greater Europe.
Your main responsibilities include:
* Lead and manage the purchasing and supply chain teams across the Nordic countries (Sweden, Denmark, and Norway).
* Develop and execute regional purchasing and supply chain strategies aligned with overall business objectives.
* Monitor and optimize regional supply chain processes to ensure efficiency and effectiveness.
* Working closely with various departments and market clusters on a global level, using existing network structures and continuously expanding them.
* Monitoring market developments.
* Manage global initiatives, ensure effective reporting and prepare reports on current developments.
We are looking for you that have:
* Between 5-10 yrs of experience with Procurement & Supply chain management.
* Strong leadership skills , capable of managing cross-functional, multicultural teams and stakeholders.
* Proven success in procurement with strong negotiation and contract management skills.
* Analytic mindset, able to use data and insights to make informed decisions.
* Strong skills in Microsoft Office 365, Excel.
* Experience in SAP, VISMA and other ERP system would be beneficial
* Fluency in Swedish and English both written and oral
* A relevant university degree is meritorious.
* Experience from the other industries is meritorious.
We see that you are a diplomatic and open person with great communication skills that enjoys building relationships both internally and externally. You are fully confident with the Procurement & Supply Chain Management process and are used to setting up KPIs and closely monitoring the process. This role requires strong analytical skills and strategic thinking.
What can you expect?
This is an interesting opportunity for you who wants to contribute to develop a global company. You will have the chance to grow with your responsibilities, build a strong network across Europe and make an impact on how the company operates.The client company is also offering a generous benefits package including a nice company car of choice.
Additional information
Our client want to embrace diversity and welcome everyone - regardless of ethnicity, nationality, gender or gender expression, age, social background, religion or belief, sexual orientation, disability, marital status or any other legally protected characteristic or status. Do you have a disability and would like to work for our client? Then we look forward to receiving your application! As a signatory to the Diversity Charter, the client is committed to a prejudice-free and diverse working environment with equal opportunities. Although the client is not yet completely barrier-free, they are working every day to improve for you. Let 's overcome barriers together and work on individual solutions that suit you.
We are looking forward to your application!
Type of employment
This is a direct recruitment and full-time position where you will be employed by the client. You will work (40 h/wv), but with reduced working hours during the summer months. You will be based in the office in Stockholm. You will be required to travel mostly within the Nordic regions and Europe. Hybrid work is possible. Start as soon as possible!
In this specific recruitment, The Place handles the recruitment process, from interview to job offer. You will then be hired by the client company.
The Place is Sweden 's only Worklife Partner
In this particular recruitment, our competent recruitment consultants handle the process, from interview to job offer. You will then be employed by the client company. We are proud of our great partnerships with a large number of interesting and exciting companies - because that means many career opportunities for you!
