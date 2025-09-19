Head Of Supply Chain Business Area Europe Apmea
2025-09-19
Join us where we're taking delivery above and beyond.
At Electrolux, a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people and our planet. We share ideas and collaborate so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come join us as you are. We believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute and grow together.
Join us in our exciting quest to build the future home.
All about the role:
As Head of Supply Chain BA EA, you will lead the end-to-end inbound and outbound supply chain operations for Electrolux across Europe and Asia. This senior leadership role oversees all aspects of supply chain planning and S&OP, logistics operations, materials planning, inbound activities, as well as Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) fulfillment and aftermarket logistics.
In a highly competitive market, you will be a key driver in delivering exceptional service, optimizing costs, and enhancing overall supply chain performance. Your strategic vision will focus on building the supply chain of the future, prioritizing digitization, operational efficiency, and a strong consumer-centric approach.
You will be a key member of the Business Area Europe-APMEA leadership team, reporting directly to the CEO of the Business Area. Leading a diverse and dedicated team of approximately 1,300 professionals, you will manage the flow of over 20 million products annually through a complex network of suppliers, factories, and warehouses, ensuring seamless delivery to our customers and consumers.
We seek a proven supply chain leader with deep expertise in planning and/or logistics. The ideal candidate is an influential and inspiring leader, capable of driving results and leading change across teams and stakeholders. You are self-motivated, passionate about digitization and transformation, and equally committed to delivering strong day-to-day performance with energy and enthusiasm.
What you'll do:
Provide day-to-day leadership and vision to the BA Europe-APMEA supply chain with a strong drive for operational excellence to maximize performance and efficiency
Lead the S&OP process together with the commercial team and optimize service, inventory/working capital and cost
Mentor, coach and develop the supply chain leadership team and the overall supply chain organization; focused on continuous improvement, constant learning and drive of best practices
Develop supply chain capabilities and deliver digital and process transformation in line with the business strategy and key priorities
Engage with the BA Europe-Asia executive leadership team and other senior stakeholders to represent the supply chain perspective in all strategic business topics
Who you are:
Over 15 years of leadership experience in complex, high-volume manufacturing and consumer goods environments. Your background spans Supply Chain, Logistics, Sales/Customer Service Operations, Finance, and/or Product Management.
Deeply knowledgeable in supply chain and logistics operations, including demand and supply planning, production, materials management, inventory control, distribution, and transportation.
Extensively experienced in international settings, with strong leadership and influencing skills across matrix organizations and senior stakeholder networks.
Well-versed in supply chain systems and methodologies, including ERP (e.g., SAP), MRP, Lean / Six Sigma, and digital tools that support process efficiency and decision-making.
Analytical, strategic, and tactical thinker, skilled in developing and executing strategies and programs that drive measurable performance improvements.
Demonstrated ability to assess organizational capabilities and to recruit, train, and develop high-performing supply chain teams.
Passionate about end-to-end supply chain management, with the ability to motivate others and influence across the broader organization.
Pragmatic, hands-on leadership style, skilled at navigating complex daily operations and driving results in dynamic environments.
An effective and versatile communicator, able to build strong engagement across all levels of the organization and with external stakeholders.
Willing to travel to key locations as needed.
Fluent in English; additional languages are considered an asset.
Where you'll be:
Our Global Headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden is the preferred location for this role. However, we're open to considering other key supply chain hubs, including Porcia, Italy and Wroclaw, Poland.
Benefits include:
Flexible work hours/hybrid work environment
Extensive learning opportunities and flexible career path
Discounts on our award-winning Electrolux products and services
Family, health and wellbeing benefits
Insurance policy plan
Additional holidays
As part of the Electrolux Group, we will continuously invest in you and your development. There are no barriers to where your career could take you.
