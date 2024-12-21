Head of Strategy at Marketing, Sales and Strategy management
2024-12-21
Are you our next Head of Strategy?
Your role
In this role you are responsible to develop BU Surface strategic business plan which mean you take the overall responsibility to develop and define the strategic direction of the Business Unit. The responsibility includes to secure our long-term profitable growth by managing our strategic business plan, coordinate our product portfolio, creating partnerships and suggest and support Merger and Acquisition activities.
The role presupposes close cooperation with BA Strategy functions and Operational Countries, as well as coordinating with other Business Units within Surveillance and Saab.
You will be a part of the Marketing, Sales and Strategy management team and report to the Head of Marketing, Sales and Strategy. The management team is a team where every member contributes to the success of the department but more important contribute to the success of the Business Unit by being forward leaning and solution driven.
Your profile
For this role, we are looking for someone who likes to develop and challenge themselves as well as its team members. To be successful in
this position you need to have the ability to motivate and engage others but also be able to organize, prioritize and take decisions to improve performance and profitability.
We also value:
*
Appropriate professional or postgraduate qualification in a business oriented or technical discipline
*
Experience in Strategic-, Roadmap- and Business development planning
*
Strong business and customer understanding
*
Understanding and ability to work in an international environment and matrix organization
*
Skills to combine strategic thinking with operational actions
*
Proven ability and interest in leading, developing and challenging the organization, management teams and employees
*
Excellent language abilities where English is a minimum and other languages are a merit
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 23,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here Ersättning
