Head of Sourcing EMS low volume & Repair (725789)
Ericsson AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm
2023-08-25
About this opportunity
We are now looking for a Head of Sourcing who will have overall accountability for strategy development, alignment and delivery across a portfolio covering EMS and EMS Repair categories used in Supply and Services.
You will be responsible for execution of the global sourcing strategy and secure a category supplier base that supports Ericsson current & future business needs.
The position will be based in Kista, Sweden reporting to the Head of Sourcing for Production, Services and Test.
The ambition for Ericsson Sourcing is to become a world class sourcing organization.
Take the challenge and join our team!
What you will do
Lead a distributed team of Category and Strategic Sourcing Managers
Develop, implement and drive Category Strategy
Define and deliver Category Objectives and Key Results (OKR)
Advance the strategic value of the categories by continuously benchmarking and implementing outstanding practices
Engage with Supply and Services colleagues to develop strategies that deliver agreed upon financial and operational objectives
Develop proficiencies that understand the relevant industry trends
Develop team competence
Drive process and policy simplification, governance and compliance
You will bring
A University degree (MSc or BSc) or equivalent
Demonstrated Leadership experience
Demonstrated ability: Supply Chain Management, experience of outsourced manufacturing and production
Sourcing Practice, Process & Strategy Knowledge
Outstanding interpersonal, communication skills and ability to build networks
Strong negotiation abilities and very good market insight
Proficiency in English, both written and spoken
Ability to influence internal and external stakeholders and drive objective decision making
Ability to lead global diverse teams
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Location for this role: Kista, Sweden
Recruiter: Karolina Grad, karolina.grad@ericsson.com
We look forward to receiving your application in English. Kindly note that we cannot process applications sent via email.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we nurture it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team.
Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer, learn more.
Primary country and city: Sweden (SE) || Sweden : Stockholm : Stockholm

Req ID: 725789
