Head of Service Tendering - Automation and Communication, Europe
2025-01-20
The Opportunity
The energy sector is evolving rapidly, and Hitachi Energy is at the forefront with our Substation Automation and Telecommunications portfolio.
So we ask; Are you up for the next step when it comes to your career? If the answer is yes, we are happy to share that we are now looking for a Head of Service Tendering to our Business Unit Grid Automation to be based in any of our service locations within our Hub Europe organization.
As the Head of Service Tendering for Automation and Communication in Europe, you will lead and build a growing organization of 30 highly skilled tender engineers across eight countries. You will be responsible for delivering high-quality service tenders and service level agreements to customers throughout Europe.
You will be part of the Grid Automation Bid Management team and work closely with Service Sales Management and the Service Operating Unit to ensure and deliver on our service strategy and growth plans.
To be successful you are a grounded and confident people person with excellent communication skills and a track record of change management. You collaborate effortlessly with different stakeholders both internally and externally.
You need to be structured and have a strategic and continuous improvement mindset.
Join us and be a key contributor to the transformation happening right now!
"You will join an amazing, high-energy and technically skilled team with a collaborative mindset whilst working with state-of-the-art technology. We are currently investing in our fast-growing service segment, building on our extensive installed base that provides great opportunities for both our customers and Hitachi Energy."
Johan Enquist, Hiring Manager
How You'll Make an Impact:
Lead and develop the organization to ensure competitive service bids, estimates, and quotations with a customer-driven mindset.
Continue to build and grow a high-performance, world-class service tendering organization that contributes significantly to our service business ambitions.
Oversee the preparation of all technical, financial, commercial, contractual, and project management aspects of bids, estimates, and quotations, including pricing and trading conditions.
Manage and build relationships with internal and external stakeholders to support bid preparation efficiency and quality.
Establish and continuously improve service tendering processes and tools within the region.
Uphold Hitachi Energy's core values of safety and integrity by taking responsibility for your actions and caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your Background:
Proven leadership experience with a strong track record of successfully managing teams, preferably in an international and diverse environment.
Solid understanding of industrial tendering and sales processes, with a history of improving working methods and eliminating inefficiencies.
Previous experience in service and/or engineering, and knowledge of domain technologies such as Substation Automation and Protection systems, SCADA, RTUs, IEDs, and mission-critical communication is advantageous.
University degree in electrical engineering or other relevant education.
Fluent in English, both oral and written. Other European language skills is a plus.
Willingness to travel internationally as required.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within the country of employment and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in our Europe hub
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
Additional information
Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Johan Enquist, johan.enquist@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Bo Almgren, + 46 107-38 14 17; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42. All other questions can be directed to Senior Talent Acquisition Partner Cajsa Fellerfeldt Eklund, cajsa.fellerfeldt-eklund@hitachienergy.com
