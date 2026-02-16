Head of Service Operations - Business Area Europe
Shape the future. Bring your potential to life.
At the Electrolux Group, a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people, and our planet. We share ideas and collaborate so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living. Come join us as you are.
We believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute, and grow together. Join us in our exciting quest to build the future home! All about the role: The Service Operations business is a strategic touchpoint where we put our consumers in the centre, here constant innovation takes place.
Your goal as Head of Service Operations is to ensure a continuous excellent performance of our Local Service Operations Teams to deliver an outstanding consumer experience which drives brand loyalty and ensure a stable sales performance and profitable growth through our operations. As Head of Service Operations, you are responsible for operational effectiveness within our field operations across the BA, and to meet sales targets for our aftermarket solutions. In this position, you will be part of the "Peace of Mind" Leadership team in Business Area Europe. You will lead two teams. One functional team of regional/ local Field Operations Managers in each of our 6 Commercial Areas in Europe. You will also lead a central service operations team of 3 managers.
As Head of Service Operations, you provide operational and strategic direction for service operation teams to constantly deliver on our Consumer Experience, Sales, Cost management and Employee engagement results.
What you'll do:
• Lead our central service operations team and our local service operations managers.
• Initiate and follow through on action plans per Commercial Area. Focus on organization, processes tools, capability development and governance model with budget responsibility on sales results and profitability of our service operations activities.
• Set up and drive continuous improvement projects within service operations. * Establish and improve ways of working, share best case practices and implement.x
* Ad hoc project management.
Who you are:
• Graduate in Economics, Business Administration or equivalent.
• Solid experience from service operations management with great results to show. Both from an operational excellence standpoint and from a sales perspective.
* Great operational skillset and strategic capabilities.
• Experience from field operations - large scope, and experience from hybrid models, working with third party suppliers (ISP).
• Great business acumen and analytical skills.
