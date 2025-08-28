Head of Sales- Nordic Region (Director, KAM)
Remote Technology Sweden AB
2025-08-28
1. Taking ownership and accountability of all activities, you will drive revenue growth in the assigned customer group, managing both retention cross- and up-sell across a varied product set.
2. Work with key customers to help them grow with the Company, increasing their revenue potential and driving opportunities through meticulous planning and execution.
3. Support WebPros' long-term sales strategy by proactively identifying growth opportunities in key markets.
4. Execute a structured, disciplined sales process, ensuring high-quality pipeline management and forecasting coupled with CRM hygiene.
5. Establish and maintain long-term relationships with key decision-makers at major clients.
6. Brings experience and contacts from the hosting, cloud, or internet infrastructure industry.
7. Developing structured sales proposals, complex pricing models, alongside negotiation excellence with C-level executives.
8. Working with minimal guidance while bringing energy, initiative, and results to the sales team.
9. Working closely with Product Marketing, Direct Marketing, and Revenue Operations to align sales efforts.
Remote Technology Sweden AB
