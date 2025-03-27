Head of Sales Nordic Motors and Drives
2025-03-27
Since June 2011 CG Drives & Automation (formerly Emotron) has been part of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited (CG).CG is an engineering conglomerate headquartered in Mumbai, India. The Company is a leader in the Electrical Engineering Industry and offers a diverse portfolio of products, solutions and services for Power and Industrial equipment catering to myriad needs across varied industries, in India and across the globe. CG has approximate 3200 employees.
We offer complete drive systems based on a range of standard products, including AC drives and softstarters. We also offer customised hardware and software for, for example, OEMs.
Our expertise covers pumps, fans, compressors, blowers, cranes, crushers, centrifuges, mills, mixers, conveyors, saws, lifts and more. We work with industries including power generation, water/wastewater, process industries, mining, infrastructure, and machine builders.
We have development resources in Sweden, the Netherlands and Germany, with technical expertise in fields such as power electronics, control algorithms and motor design. Our production and testing facilities are located at our head office in Helsingborg, Sweden.
Head of Sales Motors and Drives
The Head of Nordic Sales for Motors and Drives will be responsible for driving the strategic direction and growth of our motors and drives business across the Nordics market. Develop and implement sales strategies and foster relationships with key customers and partners to achieve ambitious revenue targets.
Key Responsibilities
The role involves developing and executing strategic sales plans to achieve business objectives and expand market share in the Nordics. It includes conducting market research, identifying new business opportunities, and managing the sales team to drive performance. Key responsibilities also include business development, negotiating high-value deals, and representing the company at industry events.
Maintaining strong customer relationships, ensuring compliance with trade regulations, and managing financial aspects such as budgeting are also crucial aspects of the role.
Experience
Several years of relevant experience in sales, within the industrial manufacturing sector, ideally in the motors or related industries.
Demonstrated success in achieving and exceeding sales targets in international markets, showcasing a robust understanding of sales dynamics and customer needs
Proven ability to manage and lead sales teams across multiple geographies, fostering collaboration and driving high performance within diverse teams.
Understanding of customer needs and market demands, ensuring that channel strategies align with customer expectations.
Profile
We are looking for a results-driven leader with a vision for business growth and transformation. Strong ability to engage stakeholders, drive collaboration, and translate strategy into actionable goals. With good communication, influencing skills, and a resilient, adaptable approach, you 've led teams effectively in dynamic environments.
With skills in stakeholder management, cultural adaptability, and global best practices, you excel in building strong partnerships and driving business impact with a people-centric approach.
Application
