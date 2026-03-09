Head of Sales (Europe)
Proposales is the modern proposal and e-signature platform for Groups & Event teams, trusted by more than 1,000 hotels across Europe and beyond. Hotels use Proposales to respond to incoming requests within minutes, boost conversions to 75 percent and save up to 1,000 hours per year per hotel. Our deep integrations with leading PMS, EMS and CRM platforms, including Oracle OPERA Cloud, Mews, OSEM, Event Temple, Salesforce and SuperOffice, are a key part of our competitive advantage .
We are now hiring a Head of Sales (Europe), a senior commercial leader who can take our European Sales team to the next level, build a repeatable revenue machine and accelerate our growth across Europe.
Why this role matters
Technology and software in Hospitality, and especially the Groups & Events category, is undergoing rapid digital transformation. Hotels are shifting from PDF-based proposals and manual admin to modern, integrated buying experiences. Proposales is at the centre of that shift and we are ready to scale our European footprint.
You will own the full sales motion across Europe, architect the sales organization and drive expansion across both enterprise and mid-market segments.
What you will own
Build and scale our Sales Team:
Build and operationalize a European sales organization with clear structure, segmentation, targets, operating rhythm and accountability.
Turn sales playbooks into habit including qualification (MEDDIC or BANT preferred), forecasting, pipeline management, deal reviews and territory planning.
Establish standards for coaching, performance management and talent development.
Drive predictable new business growth:
Deliver monthly and quarterly revenue targets, increasing deal sizes through more complex, multi-property and enterprise deals.
Strengthen outbound motions, expand partner-led deal flow and increase conversion rates on inbound demand.
Develop repeatable multi-country market entry strategies.
Operational excellence and forecasting discipline:
Elevate forecasting accuracy toward 90 percent+, with spotless CRM hygiene.
Collaborate with management to modernize tooling, dashboards, reporting and analytics.
Ensure tight alignment with marketing, product and customer success.
Enterprise leadership:
Represent Proposales at key European hospitality events and conferences.
Strengthen C-level relationships with major hotel groups, PMS partners and ecosystem players.
Provide field intelligence into product strategy, including integrations, workflows and feature gaps seen across hotels in Europe.
What you bring
Experience:
Proven track record as a quota-carrying SaaS closer in a 5-10M ARR environment.
Experience leading regional or multi-country sales teams, ideally in hospitality tech or workflow automation.
Demonstrated ability to scale new business motions and grow ACVs from mid-market deals to multi-property enterprise wins.
Skills and mindset:
Hands-on leader who can operate from the boardroom to the demo room.
High operational rigor, strong analytical skills and deep competence in forecasting and pipeline management. CRM management (especially Hubspot) is additional added value.
Excellent coaching ability, with a track record of hiring, ramping and elevating reps.
Comfortable in a fast-moving scale-up environment where structure is being built, not inherited.
The modern sales stack is evolving quickly, thus you need to be naturally curious of keeping up with new tools to find the most efficient ways, all while keeping focus on the grind.
What you'll get at Proposales
A leadership role shaping the future of a high-growth SaaS company.
The opportunity to build a modern sales organization from the ground up.
Direct influence over strategy, execution, product feedback loops and European expansion.
A team that values autonomy, clarity and craftsmanship.
Competitive compensation and incentives.
Working closely with experienced entrepreneurs based out of our HQ in Stockholm. Ersättning
