Head of Risk Management - Banking and Investment Products
2025-07-14
Are you a strong leader, passionate about risk management in a Banking and Investment Products context and use this as a value enabler to build and sustain a resilient organization? If yes, this could be the perfect role for you.
Your responsibilities: Lead and maintain the 1st line risk management work related to Banking and Investment Products
Establish and sustain a strong collaboration with leaders within GPA
Foster a culture of continuous improvement
Oversee and lead complex risk analysis encompassing the Business to support executive decision-making
Proactive Risk Limit Management
Proactive Risk Reporting
Enhance Risk Management practices through the use of new technology
Define clear responsibilities and priorities for your team members
Define, implement and sustain solid working methods, tools and KPIs
Assess and improve the performance of your team members
Exercise coaching methods as part of your leadership style
Ensure a sustainable work climate and sustainable employees
Build a diverse team with high level of team spirit and engagement
Align your work and the team's contribution to the bank's direction and strategy
Driving improvement, process optimization and performance across your teams
Leading and encouraging collaboration across the organization
Building your unit to be an efficient and successful organization
What is needed in this role: Previous experience in the field of Risk Management with leadership responsibilities in the 1st, 2nd and/or 3rd line, minimum 10-15 years
Previous experience managing risk in a Banking and/or Investment Products context
Proficient knowledge of the regulatory landscape within Banking and Investment Products, ensuring that the organization not only comply with regulatory requirements but also adopts best practices in risk management.
A thorough understanding of operational risk management methodology and framework and the ability to foresee where risks may arise
Experience of driving successful change in a Financial Services context
Ability to strategically support the business with managing incidents and disruptions, including analysis of root causes and implementation of corrective actions
Understanding of artificial intelligence technologies and how to leverage them for enhancing risk management practices and the use of data
The leader must demonstrate integrity, ensure that risk decisions align with legal requirements and ethical considerations, thereby safeguarding the organization's reputation and stakeholder trust including having a general moral and ethical compass
Great collaboration skills and ability to work across both functional and hierarchical lines (matrix organization)
A leader who is agile and adaptable, capable of thriving in a dynamic environment and embracing change with ease
The leader must be proactive in guiding the team in identifying risks and integrate risk considerations into strategic planning
Bachelor's degree required, Master's degree preferred, in science, business, finance, law or other relevant area
Excellent verbal, written, presentational, and interpersonal communication skills
High level of English and Swedish proficiency (both written and spoken)
With us, you can experience: Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development.
Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society.
An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities.
A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role.
Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.
This is our team ...be a part of an international team of risk and regulatory professionals, who are jointly delivering on a wide range of complex demands spanning process, product, technology and overall regulatory expectations, maximizing customer value while enabling our low-risk target. In our team we value teamwork and expect you to be a strong team-player as well. We challenge obstacles together and succeed or fail as a team. As leaders, we trust our people and delegate responsibility, we strive to build a team with an open, positive and transparent environment, where everyone can grow and have the possibility to learn from each other. Jonas Kihlgren, your future manager.
We look forward to receiving your application by 15.08.2025. Location: Stockholm, Sundbyberg
Recruiting manager: Jonas Kihlgren
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
