Head of Prototype Test Chassis Assembly, Bus Platform Development
2024-07-19
Are you looking for a way to truly make a difference for a sustainable future? Do you want to be part of shaping and electrifying one of the most progressive sectors to be found in the transport industry?
We are strengthening our workshop and create a new group - Prototype Test Chassis Assembly team. We are seeking a manager to lead this group and take the journey to next level.
What We Offer
We offer you to lead our new formed group Test Chassis Assembly. This team has the key role in our coming development projects. This group will be staffed with experienced mechanics right from the start and the team has an important role in our electrification and sustainability journey. You will also have a close collaboration with our existing workshop.
Your Profile
You are a true team player with the ability to inspire your surroundings. You aspire to work with leadership and thrive in a changing environment. You must have a flexible and supporting mind set. You must also have a good ability to build relationship and networks within the organization. A safety-oriented mindset is crucial.
Requirements:
Leadership experience.
Fluent communication skills in both Swedish and English.
Adaptable and encouraging mindset.
Engineering degree or equivalent qualification.
Driver's license B.
Safety-first mindset.
Merits
Experience working within a workshop or production environment is a merit.
Group manager experience is a merit, but several years as an object manager, assignment manager, project manager or equivalent are also considered a merit.
This is a great chance to be part of our electrification journey, contributing to a sustainable world and shaping Scania's future offerings. If you are a forward-thinking leader with strong communication skills, apply now! Submit your resume and a cover letter detailing your relevant experience. Join us on this exciting journey into the future of electrification
Further information
We are interviewing continuously so don't hesitate to apply. Background check might be conducted for this position.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-02
