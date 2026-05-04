Head of People and Organisation Business Partnering, Business Line Sweden
Cowi AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Göteborg
2026-05-04
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Do you want to help shape the development of COWI in Sweden? Are you motivated by improving performance, engagement, and leadership in an organisation undergoing transformation? And are you an experienced people and organisation leader with a passion for advancing the people agenda, this is your opportunity to join COWI as Head of People and Organisation Business Partnering - Business Line Sweden.
Create the solutions that will enable a better tomorrow.
We are looking for a Head of People and Organisation Business Partnering to join COWI in Sweden. In this role, you will be responsible for advancing the people agenda, acting as an integral member of both the Swedish Leadership Team and COWI's People Leadership Team.
You will play a central role in enhancing leadership, organisational effectiveness, and workforce sustainability in Sweden, while contributing to the broader "One COWI" people agenda.
Your key responsibilities will be to:
Translate business strategy into clear people and organisational priorities, using data and insights to support financial, organisational, and people-related outcomes.
Act as a strategic People and Organisation partner to the Executive Vice President in Sweden and the Swedish Leadership Team, co-owning the people agenda to enable business performance, engagement, and leadership development.
Serve as a trusted advisor to senior leaders, enabling effective leadership and people performance, succession planning, and long-term capability and workforce development.
Facilitate performance and development calibrations, organisational reviews, and key people processes together with leaders, ensuring alignment with COWI's organisational blueprint, financial KPIs, people KPIs, and the annual people and organisation processes.
Collaborate closely with COWI's global People Leadership Team to direct the People and Organisation function and implement group people and organisation initiatives in Sweden
Oversee people and organisation governance in Sweden, ensuring employment law compliance, constructive collaboration with unions and collective agreements, effective leadership of the Swedish People and Organisation team of 4, adherence to group governance processes, and the delivery of equitable and transparent change, reward, and development processes.
Your skills. Our team. Together we design the future.
Like us, you believe that leadership success comes from setting clear and meaningful direction for your team and supporting them in taking ownership of their work. You act as a role model for a shared will-to-win mindset among your team, your key stakeholders and in the global People Leadership Team, promoting the group agenda first and foremost.
On top of that, you will have:
A relevant degree or equivalent professional experience.
Experience in civil engineering or professional services consultancies or related technical fields are welcomed
Extensive senior people and organisation/HR leadership experience in international, matrix organisations, with a demonstrated ability to advise, counsel, and partner with senior leadership teams on complex organisational matters.
Solid knowledge of Swedish employment law, including experience working effectively with unions and collective agreements.
Ability to translate people insights and KPIs into clear business impact and performance outcomes.
Experience leading and developing professional teams, building trust, inclusion, and accountability, combined with a structured approach and a mindset of continuous learning.
Fluency in English and Swedish, both written and spoken.
A place to work and so much more.
At COWI, we work together with our customers to shape a sustainable and liveable world. We do it by applying our knowledge and curiosity - and sometimes even our courage - to create the solutions the world needs today to enable a better tomorrow. We support our customers' transition towards increased sustainability. We strive to lead by example by embedding environmental management, social responsibility and good governance into our business practices and the options we provide to our customers.
We value differences and development and cultivate an environment of belonging and having fun. Because that is what brings out the best in you, at work and at home.
With offices primarily located in Scandinavia, the UK, North America and India, we are currently 7,300 people who bring their expertise in engineering, architecture, energy and environment into play.
Got more questions?
If you have any unanswered questions about the role or what we have to offer, please reach out to our Strategic Workforce Planning Lead, Tea Ellingsen, teel@cowi.com
.
Get to know us even better at our website, www.cowi.com,
where you can learn more about our projects, our strategy, what we want to achieve and what life is like at COWI.
Equal opportunities for all
COWI provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to ethnicity, colour, religion, gender, national origin, age or disability. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cowi AB
(org.nr 556204-9501)
Vikingsgatan 3 (visa karta
)
411 04 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Cowi Huvudkontor Jobbnummer
9890324