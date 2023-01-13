Head of Marketing Operations Europe - Volvo Cars
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Göteborg
2023-01-13
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Do you want to lead the change?
At Volvo Cars, we are always looking for world-class leaders who bring out the best within the teams they work with. With passionate people there is always a positive progress. A dynamic global organization committed to driving change awaits for you - a place where ideas can be freely expressed, and talents are supported.
Some of the most exciting action is within Volvo Cars' Global Marketing & Brand organization, which oversees all of Volvo's marketing to ensure the flawless development and deployment of the world-class communication, reaching Volvo Cars customers all over the world.
Who are we?
Marketing is a global organisation that supports our short-term sales ambitions and our brand building aspirations to drive long term growth and to prepare ourselves to become a Direct-to-Consumer brand. The team is responsible for global marketing activities covering marketing strategy, content creation and brand management, media, martech, direct digital (CRM), channel marketing, in-market as well as for the internal car support team.
The organisation is geographically dispersed and divided into two distinct areas - the marketing operational teams (focused primarily on regions and markets) and the functional teams delivering on specific subject areas (media etc) steered by leaders via teams across the globe.
Who are you?
Head of Marketing Operations, Volvo Car Europe should help us Implement a global Marketing Operations set-up for multiple European markets. With the correct technical competencies in place, using the clear operating model to support our mid-term direct to consumer ambitions, we are hoping to find a team player who will support us. You are able to overlook multimarket Marketing Operations teams as well as support the commercial organisation on a pan European level.
If you are organized, focused and project-oriented persona, with strong planning skills, high team spirit, able to collaborate with local stakeholders, but also matrix teams mentioned above, aiming to meet and exceed our common targets and desired results, then...
• we're looking for you!
You are a born leader, a self-starter with a collaborative personality, and we believe you have the following skills and attributes:
• Team Leadership and international experience
• Enthusiastic and positive thinker
• Planning and Budgeting expert
• Online and Offline channels mix expert able to follow on Google Analytics data
• Power BI tools reading and interpreting knowledge
• KPI and ROMI focused way of thinking
• Result oriented attitude
• Digital and Experiential marketing (events, roadshows, displays...)
• Project Management skills
• European media landscape trends and seasonality
• English fluency
You are ready to welcome and support change, elevating standards in Volvo Cars markets using brand and segment share studies as a base, going with new marketing trends, and building your own knowledge where required. You are able to lead implementation of the campaigns as per Volvo Cars global plan and in time. You should also align with commercial, consumer experience and public relations teams, as to lead transformation in the local markets.
You seek for improvements and qualitative outcomes, able to communicate corrective measures and act upon them. You are strong team leader who can motivate the team in a positive direction and keep them excited about tasks providing clear guidelines. You are able to act by example and stand for your own unique ideas.
Most of all, you share our values of freedom to move in safe, personal and sustainable way, the journey that Volvo Cars is building with dedicated brand standards and team of employees ready to collaborate, share and contribute.
Desired Experience:
You have strong marketing experience with team leadership involved, where you have been working with marketing teams and agencies to deliver results. You have strong European market knowledge placed in the global environment. Further, you have been working in a global matrix environment supporting local market and establishing collaboration between your team and your organizational experts. You are ready to promote knowledge exchange and motivate talents.
Passionate about personal, safe, and sustainable cars? Let's get to know each other!
You are welcome to apply by the latest on the 29th of January and we will do our best to keep you updated throughout the process. If you have any questions about the recruitment process, please contact Senior Recruiter Lotta Ericsson at lotta.ericsson@volvocars.com
.
Placement: HQ in Gothenburg, Stockholm or at any of our National Sales Companies in Europe.
Please submit your application in English and note that applications via email will not be considered due to GDPR. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "63849-41273073". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Lotta Ericsson 0731501785 Jobbnummer
7342789