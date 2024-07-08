Head of IT Nordic to Skånemejerier/Lactalis in Malmö
2024-07-08
Lactalis Group, the world leader in dairy, is a family-owned business with more than 85,000 pragmatic and ambitious professionals worldwide, committed to providing healthy and delicious dairy products that bring people together every day. It is a family-run group based in the north-west of France and has a turnover of 29,5 billion Euro. In Scandinavia, Lactalis own two operative organizations: Skånemejerier and Lactalis Scandinavia. Skånemejerier is based in Malmö and is Sweden's second largest dairy company, with an annual turnover exceeding 4 billion SEK. The business consists primarily of production and sales of dairy products and fruit drinks. The brands are Skånemejerier, Bravo, Allerum, Hjordnära, Åsens and Lindahls. Skånemejerier has four production sites and approximately 700 employees. Since 2012 Skånemejerier is part of Group Lactalis (10th global food Group) Lactalis Scandinavia is a group with for legal entities (DK, NO, FI and Castelli AB). The turnover is 1,5 billion SEK and the company employs approximately 65 employees. Most of them in Denmark where the head office and the biggest turnover is made. A warehouse for the imported product is located close to the office, 50 Km north of Copenhagen. Do you want to influence Skånemejerier's future IT-structure? Are you a committed and driven leader who is passionate about developing and implementing processes, procedures and methods in the IT area? In that case this is the opportunity for you to catch! Job description As Nordic Head of IT, you will be overall responsible for the IT department which includes forming the overall requirements for IT Management and developing the company's IT Operations in the Nordic Region. The Nordic Region consists of Skånemejerier, Lactalis Scandinavia. The responsibilities mean ensuring that adequate tools and environments, such as infrastructure, hardware, software are up to date, efficient, cost-effective and secure. You will plan, implement and monitor IT/IS projects and ensure that the IT/IS department supports the needs of the company. The main project ongoing is the implementation of a new ERP (M3) with a go live 1st of March 2025. Since part of IT Operations is outsourced, you will often interact with subcontractors and set the requirements. You are a proactive advisor for the company's various functions both operationally and strategically and will be focusing in finding a long-term and sustainable IT-function. You will develop and implement processes, procedures and methods in the IT area. Your team consist of 11 qualified employees and you will report to the Director of Shared Service Center.
The key responsibilities can be concluded as follows:
Provide overall IT governance in accordance with Corporate Policy
Plan, Implement and Monitor IT projects
Report projects follow up and financials to Corporate IT
Through engaged leadership coach the IT-team
Develop and implement IT policies and procedures
Analyzes business requirements for IT needs and systems
Build and maintain relationships with vendors
Monitor the financial aspect of IT development / Control the IT - IS budgets (CAPEX and OPEX)
Maintain accurate inventory of technology hardware, software and resources
Identifies and eliminates security risks
Make recommendations about purchase of technology resources
QualificationsTo succeed in this role, we believe that you have relevant academic education within IT with several years of IT-related working experience including previous experience of developing strategic IT functions and establishing/implementing IT policies. You have previous experience of working in a leader role with similar challenges and also project management and ERP roll-out experience. Knowledge of the local ERP - M3 is a plus. Good knowledge of Swedish and English in oral and written is a must. We believe experience working in a company within the manufacturing industry is necessary. As a person, you are open and driven with a good communicative ability. You are flexible and solution-oriented with the ability to structure and see the business from a helicopter perspective and with a down-to-earth approach and a positive, constructive attitude. You are a clear and confident leader who acts with the help of your employees and conveys an inclusive approach. You can question at the same time as you have a good ability to work together and work service-oriented in a hands-on and pragmatic way. You are knowledgeable and thorough in your field and confident in yourself with the ability to understand problems but also create trust while conveying an interested and committed impression. You have a high technical understanding and you like to drive projects and changes as well as improvement work. You thrive and are motivated by switching between the big perspective and the details.What do we offer you?In the role as Head of IT youll have the great opportunity to work together with a truly engaged and knowledgeable team. Youll have great inpact in setting up the future IT-structure. To be a part of Lactalis Group, a multinational dairy company, means many interesting dialogues and contacts around the world and it gives positive career opportunities for the employee. The group also invests a lot in employee competence development and through the group the employees are given access to a network of colleagues worldwide. At Lactalis, our core values of AMBITION, ENGAGEMENT and SIMPLICITY are at the heart of everything we do. Apply for this job For more information about the position, you are welcome to contact recruitment consultant Jörgen Björkman, 0739-80 83 95. We work with an ongoing selection and look forward to your application as soon as possible. A warm welcome with your application! At Skånemejerier, we work for a safe, good and drug-free work environment. External final candidates for the position will therefore be asked to present an extract from the strain register, carry out a drug test and, if applicable, be offered a health examination at our Occupational Health Care. As part of our prevention work, we continuously carry out random alcohol and drug tests. Ersättning
