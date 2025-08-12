Head of Investment & Financing / Capital Markets
Since 2012, Geely Holding has ranked among the Fortune Global 500 for twelve consecutive years (ranked 225th in 2023) with assets totalling over 510 billion RMB, and more than 120,000 global employees.
Geely Holding is committed to becoming a globally competitive and influential smart electric mobility technology enterprise and energy service provider, engaged in automotive, upstream and downstream industrial chains, intelligent travel services, green transportation capacity, digital technology, etc.
Headquartered in Hangzhou, Geely Holding today owns and manages a number of brands: Geely Auto, Lynk & Co, ZEEKR, Geometry, Volvo Cars, Polestar, Lotus, London Electric Vehicle Company, Farizon Auto, RADAR AUTO, and Cao Cao Mobility, and other brands are around the brand positioning and actively participate in market competition.
In Europe Geely Holding is represented by Geely Sweden Holdings, which oversees and manages Geely Holding investments and business development. The offices are conveniently located at Geely's new corporate campus Uni3 by Geely at the technology and innovation hotspot of Lindholmen in Gothenburg. Uni3 by Geely is owned and operated by Geely Innovation Centre Management AB, a wholly owned subsidiary of Geely Sweden Holdings AB.
We are seeking an experienced and strategically minded Head of Investment & Financing / Capital Markets to join our executive leadership team. This unique role combines senior financial leadership across capital markets with CFO responsibilities for sister companies, and plays a critical role in aligning our European operations with our broader global strategy.
The ideal candidate will act as a bridge between our China and Europe business activities, ensuring strategic, financial, and cultural alignment across regions. Fluency in Mandarin and English is essential, as well as a deep understanding of Chinese business culture and corporate practices.
Your Role
You will lead high-impact financial initiatives across Europe, including investment strategy, financing, and compliance, while overseeing the financial performance and governance of selected sister companies. At the same time, you will act as a key liaison between the European and Chinese entities, ensuring alignment in strategic execution and stakeholder communication.
Key Responsibilities
Strategic Projects & Capital Markets:
Lead or support major capital market transactions (IPO, debt/equity fundraising, restructuring), ensuring compliance with financial regulations, audits, and tax laws across jurisdictions.
China-Europe Business Alignment:
Act as a key financial and strategic liaison between China- and Europe-based teams to ensure cross-border cooperation, cultural alignment, and consistent execution of global business objectives.
CFO Responsibilities:
Oversee the financial performance and risk exposure of designated group companies. Drive shareholder value and support strategic planning and growth financing.
Cross-Company Synergies:
Facilitate collaboration and operational alignment between multiple internal businesses across Europe, creating synergy and enhancing performance.
Performance & Risk Management:
Proactively monitor financial indicators and operational risks to safeguard the group's credit rating and maintain compliance with financing covenants.
What You Bring
Proven experience in investment banking, capital markets, or corporate finance, ideally within a multinational environment.
Successful track record in leading large-scale financing projects and strategic transactions.
Strong understanding of both Chinese and European business practices, with experience working across both markets.
Fluency in Mandarin and English (written and spoken) is a must.
