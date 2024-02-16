Head of Internal Control - Geely Europe Innovation and Collaboration AB
Explore the exciting world of Geely Holding Group. Over the past three decades of development, Geely Holding Group has transformed into a global innovative technology group engaged in the design, R&D, production, sales, and service of vehicles, powertrains, and key components, as well as mobility services, digital technology, financial services, and education. Developing cutting-edge technologies in everything from new energy to low orbit satellites as we lay the foundation for a future multi-dimensional mobility ecosystem.
Headquartered in Hangzhou, Geely Holding today has a number of invested companies including Lynk & Co, Zeekr, Geely Auto, Volvo Cars, Polestar, Lotus, London Electric Vehicle Company, Farizon Auto, Cao Cao Mobility , Saxo Bank, Mitime Group and much more. In Europe Geely Holding is represented by Geely Sweden Holdings located in Gothenburg.
Geely Europe Innovation & Collaboration AB is a shared competence and service center for Geely companies in Sweden and Europe. Providing expertise and support in staff functions such as IT, HR, Legal, Finance, Tax, Real Estate Development and Facility Management. We are housed in Geely's campus Uni3 by Geely in Gothenburg and keep around 160 people busy to date.
We are currently seeking a Head of Internal Control to join our team. This is an opportunity to form and develop a new role as well as joining a unique professional journey that combines the best of two worlds, being part of a specialized organization in a larger multicultural context.
As Head of Internal Control, you will be responsible for ensuring a strong internal control environment through the development of policies and procedures, ensuring their implementation, and monitoring compliance. You will be responsible to foster standardization and consistency across Geely EU of business processes and internal controls. This role reports to the CEO of Geely Europe Innovation & Collaboration AB and is located in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Your new adventure awaits
Responsibilities include:
• Own the design, implementation, documentation, assessment, and monitoring of the internal control framework, including group policies and key risks.
• Formulate policies and procedures to enhance internal controls.
• Lead internal control reviews of customers within Geely Group Europe.
• Deliver timely reporting on control deficiencies and action plans, ensuring effective communication with stakeholders.
• Collaborate with business and process owners to implement remediation efforts from internal control assessments.
• Actively seek standardization, automation, and best practices for managing internal controls.
• Engage with internal and external auditors to address relevant risks and audit findings.
• Develop and conduct training sessions on internal control objectives and methodologies for management and business partners.
Join Geely Europe Innovation and Collaboration AB is situated within Geely's state-of-the-art innovation campus, Uni3 by Geely, at Lindholmen in Gothenburg. Here, you will enjoy working in an organization where a collaborative and dynamic work environment foster creativity and efficiency.
Skills and Personality
• 10+ years of experience from a similar position in a multinational group or Big 4 audit firm
• Relevant university degree
• Proficient in SOX requirements and COSO control framework
• Strong business acumen
• Strong analytical skills
• Effective communication skills for presenting internal control and risk matters
• Outstanding organizational and interpersonal skills for cross-functional teamwork
• Fast learner adaptable to evolving business environments
• Ability to work independently as well as with diverse stakeholders
• Flexible in resolving issues and managing shifting priorities
• Fluent in written and oral English communication
Where East meets West
We take pride in fostering a truly multicultural environment. There are many different nationalities working in the organization and we encourage everyone's uniqueness to contribute in different ways. Here at Uni3 you can for example experience vibrant festivities where celebrations come alive during occasions like the Chinese New Year, with lively dance performances, captivating music, delicious cakes and traditional Chinese treats, alongside Swedish Lucia performances with the truly Nordic feel.
Furthermore, our collaboration with other companies within the Geely sphere establishes a strong sense of unity and companionship. By working closely with the group companies, we cultivate a "we" mentality that extends beyond our immediate team. Despite our rapid growth to 160 individuals, we have managed to retain the warmth and intimacy of a small company, where each person's contributions are cherished and acknowledged.
Office
Geely Europe Innovation and Collaboration AB is situated in Gothenburg at Pumpgatan 1 at Lindholmen, in the vibrant Uni3 by Geely campus. This location serves as a hub for various Geely companies, including CEVT, Geely Design, and Lynk & Co as well as other external tenants. The main building houses Geely's Swedish holding company and group functions. The campus comprises of six architecturally distinct buildings inspired by the elements of wood, fire, earth, metal, and water, combined with the rich heritage of Swedish glass. Within this campus, you'll find a range of facilities, including offices, an auditorium, a design studio, cafes and restaurants, an open courtyard, and even a hotel.
Our office is easily accessible by car, bus, ferry, or bicycle. Its strategic position in Lindholmen allows for convenient transportation options to explore the city or venture further out to Hisingen. Embrace the accessibility and diverse transportation possibilities when joining Geely at its inspiring Lindholmen location.
Apply now!
Become part of a team where diversity flourishes, innovation thrives, and exciting possibilities await.
Apply today and join a journey of cultural exploration and personal fulfillment!
