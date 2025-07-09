Head of HR Business Partners, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific
Jeppesen Systems AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Göteborg
2025-07-09
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Jeppesen Systems AB i Göteborg
At Boeing, we innovate and collaborate to make the world a better place. We're committed to fostering an environment for every teammate that's welcoming, respectful and inclusive, with great opportunity for professional growth. Find your future with us.
We are seeking an experienced Head of HR Business Partners, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific - Digital Aviation Solutions based in Sweden or Denmark.
This is an exciting opportunity to join a dynamic, global team aimed at shaping the future of HR at Boeing Digital Aviation Solutions to drive business value, a best-in-class employee experience and effective delivery of HR programs, services and support in the following key areas:
culture and employee engagement
resource planning and talent acquisition
employee onboarding and integration
employee development
employee performance
career development and growth
labour relations
Total Rewards
The Digital Aviation Solutions business unit is in the process of transitioning to private equity ownership. The position will play a key role in supporting the global success of the newly formed company and the HR function's objective to provide world class HR service and employee experience. It is a great opportunity for an experienced international HR leader who is inspired by the opportunities that this change will bring for the business and the organization and comfortable in dealing with ambiguity.
Reporting to the Global Head of Human Resources Business Partners based in the United States, the role will lead a team of country dedicated HR Business Partners across Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific, supporting 22 countries and more than 2000 employees (the biggest locations include Germany, Poland, Denmark, Sweden, India and Singapore). The position will also work closely with global HR Business Partners and Centres of Excellence. Country dedicated HR Service resources will report to this position in a matrix fashion in order to deliver high quality, seamlessly integrated operational HR support for the business, the employees and leaders across the region.
Key Responsibilities:
Contribute to the development of the newly formed company's culture where employee experience is at the centre of HR service delivery.
Provide direction, guidance and leadership for the country dedicated HR Business Partners to support world class HR operational service delivery to businesses, leaders and employees.
Contribute the development and the management of the wider regional HR organization outside direct reporting line.
Partner with global HR leadership to help develop optimal HR support strategies, infrastructure and resource. Turn strategic people plans into operational HR service delivery plans and actions.
Drive labour relations and change management activities within the region.
Work closely with COEs to provide input for the design of HR programs and to support the delivery of programs.
In alignment with the country dedicated HR Services teams, help support the delivery of key HR services.
Implement a system of HR metrics to measure progress on goals and understand effectiveness of support provided.
Relocation: Relocation assistance is not offered for this position. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jeppesen Systems AB
(org.nr 556484-0303)
Odinsgatan 9 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Jeppesen Jobbnummer
9423801