Head of Growth at Velora Health (Leadership Team)
Velora Health AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Velora Health AB i Stockholm
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Join the Leadership Team at Velora Health
Head of Growth
Location: Stockholm
Level: Senior, reporting directly to CEO
Start: As soon as possible
About Velora Health
Velora Health is a rapidly growing AI HealthTech startup on a mission to address the leading causes of preventable death. Our goal is bold yet simple: a longer and healthier life for more people, through the fusion of personalized care and a holistic approach to health.
We started our journey by tackling one of the biggest global health issues: obesity, which affects nearly 1 billion people worldwide. We're now expanding beyond obesity into broader chronic care. Through our platform and digital health clinic at Velora.se, we provide individuals access to the latest and most effective research-based treatments.
We're AI-native. We use AI across the whole company.
In Sweden alone, 2 million could live longer with Velora.
Today we're a 20-person team across clinical care, engineering, growth and operations.
Now we're hiring our Head of Growth to join our Leadership Team.
The opportunity
Reporting directly to the CEO, you'll be part of Velora's Leadership Team and a key voice in strategy and high-level decisions. This is not a support role, we're looking for a leader who challenges, sharpens, and helps drive the company forward.
You combine sharp strategic thinking with hands-on execution. You'll help set direction, then take full ownership of growth and deliver measurable results.
We're a subscription business, so retention and lifetime value matter as much as sign-ups. But for us the stakes are bigger than revenue. We're building the lifelong home for people with chronic disease, where staying in care means living longer: for someone with obesity, dropping out of treatment means 5 to 10 years of lost life. That is where great care and growth become the same job, and it is exactly what we built our platform and doctor-led care model to do.
What you'll own
The growth number, and the overall growth strategy including international expansion
Acquisition and CAC across current channels (paid marketing, organic search, referral)
Test and scale new growth avenues beyond B2C (B2B, B2B2C, payor and insurance)
The in-product growth surface (onboarding, paywalls, activation)
Retention, win-back and LTV, together with Medical Operations
Referral and word-of-mouth
Pricing, packaging and monetization
Positioning and messaging
Growth reporting and the insight the leadership team runs the business on
The growth team and external partners
What you'll do
Co-shape strategy, priorities and operating rhythm with the CEO and leadership team
Run a strong experimentation cadence
Work AI-native: decide what in growth should run on AI and build the end-to-end workflows
Default to agents: reach for AI agents before headcount, then hire people for the rest
Treat growth as a product discipline: work in the product with engineering and clinical on onboarding, activation and retention, not just channels
Bring structure, prioritization and momentum where things are undefined
Lead cross-functional initiatives across commercial, clinical and product/tech
Raise standards, remove bottlenecks, and increase execution speed
Be hands-on, this is a builder role, not a "slide-only" role
What success looks like
First 30 days: Go deep on the product and the patient journey, the funnel and unit economics, and our patients and team. Come back with a growth model and your own read on where the biggest growth is.
By 90 days: Deliver 2 to 3 clear improvements to acquisition or retention that move the numbers
By 6 months: Growth runs as a gold-standard function with clear unit economics, a strong experimentation engine and a clear plan to scale revenue sharply from here.
Who you are
You're a high-ownership leader who can zoom out and zoom in, from strategy to execution, without losing quality.
You likely have experience from one or more of these environments:
A fast-moving scale-up/startup where you've built or scaled the growth function
A high-standard organization where you've learned what "excellent" looks like
A strategy/analysis-heavy role (e.g., consulting, corporate strategy, analytics) and you've proven you can operate and deliver
Most importantly, you bring real craft in growth:
Deep experience in B2C growth, since that's where we are today
You've personally taken a consumer subscription business through a step-change in scale, while holding or improving CAC and payback
You've diversified acquisition beyond paid marketing and organic search, and you treat retention and lifecycle as part of growth, not someone else's job
You've built in-product growth with product and engineering: onboarding, activation, paywalls and retention loops
You deploy budget against strict payback discipline, not into a target
You're AI-forward, you think in automated workflows and in what's now possible in growth that wasn't possible before AI
You're metrics-driven, structured, and decisive, and you execute with pace
You're fluent in Swedish and English, since Sweden is our home market today, with international expansion ahead.
Bonus (not required):
Experience across B2B, B2B2C, insurance or partnership models, since those are routes we want to explore
Experience in healthcare and HealthTech
Experience scaling a function from early stage into growth
Familiarity with Swedish/EU healthcare context
Location
We work together from our office in central Stockholm.
Why Velora
Real impact: help people live longer, healthier lives
High ownership: run one of the most critical parts of the business
The team: high standards, low ego, and plenty of fun along the way
Meaningful option package (equity)
Ready to build with us?
Send your application (CV/LinkedIn) and a short note answering:
What you would focus on first if you owned our growth, and why
One example where you combined strategy + execution to drive measurable results
How you use AI in your growth work today, and where do you think it goes next
We're looking forward to hearing from you.
Best,
Vidar Laestadius
CEO and Founder of Velora Health Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Velora Health AB
(org.nr 559455-0724), https://www.linkedin.com/company/velorahealth/ Jobbnummer
9984214