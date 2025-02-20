Head of Global Spare Parts - Car Service Business
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Chefsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla chefsjobb i Göteborg
2025-02-20
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Let's introduce ourselves
Volvo Cars and the entire Automotive industry is on a massive transformation journey on many levels. Electrification, connected vehicles and online business models is only examples of fundamental changes. This requires new capabilities both commercially and technically.
The Global Spare Parts team in the Car Service Business organization is at the heart of the commercial aftermarket, working with many different stakeholders to secure a competitive assortment that drive bottom-line profitability and business leading customer satisfaction.
Would you like to be a leader in an amazing organization serving one of the core business areas of Volvo Cars? Would you like to be able to transform how business is being done in the Automotive Aftermarket? Then the role Head Global Spare Parts will be a perfect fit for you.
You will preferably be based on site in our office in Gothenburg, but localization on other main Volvo Cars sites in Europe can be accepted.
What you'll do
You will be commercially responsible for the spare parts we sell in the aftermarket. It's your task to maximize the impact of the spare parts assortment on both customer satisfaction and profitability for Volvo Cars. The responsibility span across the full value chain in the aftermarket. From upstream work with Engineering, Logistics and Purchasing to secure the right assortment and availability of parts. To setting the overall product strategy and downstream support to the markets with best practices and tools to increase parts penetration and sales.
You will lead a team of senior employees with a vast experience within Volvo Car and also interact with senior stakeholder within the company as well as with our selected partners.
In this role, you will be part of the Car Service Commercial Management Team. It's expected, that you not only provide input on your own direct area of responsibility, but support to define the overall strategic direction for the Car Service Commercial organization.
What you'll bring
We are looking for someone with a solid understanding of the complex commercial landscape in the Automotive aftermarket, including the role of our partners in the authorized network.
You have a great financial and business understanding, previously worked in a commercial environment and are dedicated to creating hands on customer value in everything you do.
In addition, we believe you have...
* Proven leadership capabilities, preferably from a commercial setting
* Experience to drive strategic initiatives to senior stakeholders
* Experience from working in a National Sales Company and/or commercial aftermarket is highly beneficial prerequisite
* Experience from working with spare parts assortment in functions like Purchasing, Logistics or Engineering are meritorious
* Advanced verbal and written communication skills in English is a must. Any additional language is beneficial
* MBA/MSc degree
On a personal level
To be able to reach our goals and mission, we need to hire the best leaders who challenges the way we think and operate, who can bring out the best of the team and who provides a challenging and inspiring work environment.
You are a great collaborator and like working with others to reach common goals. On the same note, you use your great communication skills to explain complex business concepts in a simple manner.
You also have an entrepreneurial mindset, a strong sense of delivery and a personal eagerness to accomplish results and getting things done, in time and with quality. You can set a clear direction for the team despite ever changing surroundings. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "76227-43189551". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Pedram Yousefi 46729669876 Jobbnummer
9176999