Head Of Digital Marketing - Assa Abloy Entrance Systems Ab Landskrona
Assa Abloy AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Landskrona Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Landskrona
2024-07-08
, Svalöv
, Kävlinge
, Helsingborg
, Bjuv
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Assa Abloy AB i Landskrona
, Malmö
, Halmstad
, Härryda
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a digital expert with a passion for marketing seeking a new challenge? If so, keep reading about our Head of Digital Marketing opportunity. Ideally, you are located near Landskrona, Sweden, or one of our main subsidiary headquarters in the United Kingdom, Netherland, Germany, France, Belgium, or Austria
We believe in the transformative power of digital marketing. At Business Segment Pedestrian (BSP) we are looking for someone to lead our global Digital Marketing team and take our marketing activities to new heights. As the Head of Digital Marketing, you will play a pivotal role in shaping our on- and offline presence, driving brand awareness, and creating impactful marketing campaigns that resonate with our target audience.
What you would do as our Head of Digital Marketing
As the Head of Digital Marketing, you will have the responsibility of leading our digital marketing transformation journey. Your expertise and strategic mindset will shape our global marketing activities, ensuring we stay ahead in an ever-evolving digital landscape. You will be at the forefront of leveraging the latest technologies, including GenAI, to deliver exceptional customer experiences. At the same time, you will still develop traditional B2B marketing assets and content, which you will influence with a touch of fresh (digital) inspiration.
You would also
have overall global and segment-wide responsibility for branding, marketing assets, Websites, Social Media, and E-Commerce
be responsible for improvement of on- and offline presence driven by insights on customer experience and their online journey
have three direct reports and numerous dotted lines to internal and external resources
be responsible for development and implementation of (digital) marketing strategies to optimize marketing asset portfolio, increase brand awareness, drive website traffic, maximize Social Media impact, and generate high-quality leads through marketing automation
be in collaboration with stakeholders and utilization of customer insights to define priorities and create a clear roadmap for digital marketing efforts
be monitoring of key metrics and performance indicators to make data-driven recommendations and optimize marketing activities for tangible results
The skills and experience you need
We are looking for someone who:
• Education: Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Business, or a related field preferred.
• Experience: Proven experience in B2B offline- and digital marketing
• Technical Skills: Proficiency in on- and offline marketing tools
• Analytical Skills: Strong analytical skills to interpret and make data-driven decisions
• Writing Skills: Creative thinking and excellent written communication skills
• Marketing Knowledge: Understanding of marketing trends and best practices
To thrive in this role, you should bring a passion for digital marketing and a good understanding of B2B marketing principles. Fluency in English, both written and oral, is important for effective communication with cross-functional teams, both internally and externally. Excellent communication and collaboration skills are essential as you'll work closely with these teams.
Your ability to navigate a matrixed corporate structure will be key to your success. With strong analytical skills, you'll make sense of complex data and transform it into actionable insights.
Time management and multitasking abilities are crucial, as you'll oversee multiple projects simultaneously, ensuring deadlines are met without compromising quality.
What we offer?
We're passionate about providing amazing opportunities and benefits, so you can continue and progress a lifelong career with us - here's what we have to offer:
• Learning and career development opportunities, whether it's online learning, management training or enhancing your skills
• A competitive salary and incentive schemes.
• Modern infrastructure
• Flexible working hours and home office option for an optimal work-life balance
We review applications regularly, so don't wait
We are building diverse, inclusive teams, and encourage applications from everyone who can see themselves working with us. Just set up your profile and apply here, no later 25th May 2024.
To make sure your personal data is safe, we don't look at any applications sent by email or post.
If you have any questions about the role or the process, email Mona Yusefi, Talent Acquisition Business Partner, at mona.yusefi@assaabloy.com
.
Let's create a safer and more open world - together!
To find out more about us, visit www.assaabloy.com
We are the ASSA ABLOY Group
Our people have made us the global leader in access solutions. In return, we open doors for them wherever they go. With nearly 61,000 colleagues in more than 70 different countries, we help billions of people experience a more open world. Our innovations make all sorts of spaces - physical and virtual - safer, more secure, and easier to access.
As an employer, we value results - not titles, or backgrounds. We empower our people to build their career around their aspirations and our ambitions - supporting them with regular feedback, training, and development opportunities. Our colleagues think broadly about where they can make the most impact, and we encourage them to grow their role locally, regionally, or even internationally.
As we welcome new people on board, it's important to us to have diverse, inclusive teams, and we value different perspectives and experiences. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: daria.skucha@assaabloy.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Assa Abloy AB
(org.nr 556059-3575), https://www.assaabloy.com/career/en/open-positions/job.29915
Lodjursgatan 10, Landskrona (visa karta
)
261 44 LANDSKRONA Arbetsplats
Assa Abloy Entrance Systems AB Jobbnummer
8792755