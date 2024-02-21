Head of Cab Body Production, Scania Oskarshamn
Scania Oskarshamn is Kalmar County's largest private employer with 3,000 employees and is responsible for the production of Scania's European production of cabs. We are a modern industry with high technology and automation. Scania's aim is to lead the shift towards a sustainable transport system. We want to change the world's transport to be clean, safe and efficient while working with diversity, inclusion and gender equality is high on the agenda. Scania Oskarshamn is located on the coastal town of Oskarshamn, which offers a prosperous business community, exciting educational opportunities and pleasant leisure activities. The proximity to the sea and with the forest around the corner makes it easy to fall in love and settle down in Oskarshamn. Welcome to stay!
Job Responsibilities
• The main task is to lead and steer the Cab Body Production.
• To have contact with the customers to secure production and quality.
• To follow Scania's and M's overall policies, procedures and instructions.
• To ensure agreed activities in a strategic plan.
• Compliance with the decided production, financial forecast, staffing plans and investment plan.
You want to be in lead to create a challenging, inclusive and inspiring environment where keywords such as energy and collaboration characterize the relationship between employees, colleagues and customers.
Anything to take our work to the next level.
As a Head of Cab Body Production, you have overall responsibility for personnel, quality, work environment, production and finances within the MB organization. You are part of the management team within M and report to the Head of Chassis, Cab, Bus & Battery Production.
Your profile
Applicants should have deep and extensive experience of personnel management and need to be well versed in Scania's production processes, product knowledge and methods for controlling and monitoring operations. You are structured, result-oriented, have an analytical eye while having a good communicative ability in speech and writing, in both Swedish and English. Additional language skills are a merit.
As a leader, you are engaging and recognized good at further developing, inspiring, motivating and training your employees.
Qualifications
You should have technical education at a university level or acquired equivalent knowledge and experience in other ways. Personal suitability is particularly important. Experience in a similar position would be an advantage.
For more information
Please contact Head of Chassis, Cab, Bus, & Battery Production Per Nilsson, tel:+46700810064.
Application
Apply with CV, cover letter and grading copies.
