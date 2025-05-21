Head of Business Insights - Commercial AI and Data Office
Scania CV AB / Chefsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla chefsjobb i Södertälje
2025-05-21
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions.
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
This Is Us
At the Commercial AI and Data Office within Scania Sales & Marketing, we work with four key missions:
To provide a common Data and AI foundation from a commercial perspective-driving data standardization, navigating laws and regulations, and setting best practices for working with AI architectures and the Data Mesh.
To accelerate the adoption of Data, Analytics, and AI across the Scania business by building and operating data-driven solutions.
To support Scania's transformation into a truly data- and AI-driven organization through expert guidance and hands-on support in generating business insights.
To structure, assure the quality of, and automate Master Data across Scania for optimized and aligned analytical use.
We are now looking for a leader to take on the role of Head of Business Insights within Scania's Commercial AI and Data Office.
Role Summary
We are seeking a collaborative and experienced leader to establish and grow our Business Insights team. The purpose of the team is to enable a truly data-driven organization, so a strong understanding of business analytics is essential.
The team is responsible for developing and maintaining standardized dashboards and reports, as well as supporting self-service analytics across the organization to encourage data literacy and usage. As the Head of Business Insights, your previous experience in this field will be key to shaping our future insight solutions.
This role requires strong communication skills and a curious, growth-oriented mindset. You will work across global, cross-functional collaboration networks. At Scania, we use SAFe ways of working and manage our data as Data Products within a Data Mesh framework-experience with these methodologies is a definite advantage.
Job Responsibilities
Stakeholder Management: Engage with internal stakeholders across Scania to manage expectations and deliver on needs for standardized dashboards, reports, and self-service analytics support.
Global Standardization: Lead your team in developing and maintaining dashboards and reports across Sales & Marketing and Commercial Operations, translating business requirements into practical and scalable solutions.
Support Self-Service Analytics: Guide and mentor users across the organization in self-service analytics; develop and share reusable blueprints and templates to promote alignment.
Product Ownership: Take ownership of the analytical products (e.g. dashboards and reports), ensuring they are maintained and operated according to defined principles and aligned with business goals.
Who You Are
You are a forward-thinking, inclusive leader with a solid background in Business Analytics and Business Intelligence. You have a proven ability to lead high-performing teams and support organizations in making data-informed decisions. You bring:
Experience managing analytics teams and delivering impactful data solutions
A collaborative and communicative style that enables you to work effectively across multiple teams and stakeholder groups
A passion for building a data-driven culture and supporting others in using data to solve real-world challenges
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds - your unique experience and perspectives is valuable to us.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-06-01. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact: ulrika.jagare@scania.com
We look forward to your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9352302