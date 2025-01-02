Head Of Bess Product Management At Volvo Energy
2025-01-02
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
We shape the world we want to live in!
Volvo Energy is our newest business area with the overarching purpose of supporting the Volvo Group's transformation ambitions within electrification, sustainability, circularity, complete service offer, profitable growth and resilience.
The team - Battery Optimization and Monitoring - Technology
Battery Optimization and Monitoring - Technology is a function within Volvo Energy that works with second life applications of vehicle battery packs, monitoring and data analytics, optimization of remaining useful life, battery safety and new offerings for stationary Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).
We are now looking for a new colleague to join our team as Head of BESS Product Management Aftermarket.
What are we looking for in this specific role?
The Manager for BESS Aftermarket (Technical Solutions) will oversee the development and implementation of technical solutions for Battery Energy Storage Systems post-deployment. Leading the development of processes, methods, tools, partners and a team to deliver world-class BESS product technical support solutions.
This role involves managing a team of engineers, fostering a collaborative and high-performance work environment to ensure the delivery of high-quality technical support, and driving innovation in aftermarket services.
You are a great project manager! Being able to manage aftermarket & commissioning projects from inception to completion, ensuring timely delivery and adherence to budget while coordinating with cross-functional teams to ensure seamless project execution.
You serve as the primary technical liaison for customers, visiting sites to conduct technical assessments, ensuring their needs are met with effective solutions and customer satisfaction.
You will also take part in developing and implementing technical solutions to enhance the performance and reliability of BESS installations. As you identify and implement improvements and system enhancements, you will coordinate with product development team and internal stakeholders.
Responsibilities will also include:
Documentation and Reporting
• Maintain comprehensive records of technical solutions, customer interactions, and project progress.
• Coordinate the Product Technical Documentation & Training for User, Commissioning & Maintenance Procedures interacting with third party providers as needed
• Prepare and present detailed technical reports and updates to senior management.
Compliance and Safety
• Ensure all technical solutions comply with industry standards, regulations, and safety protocols. Manage interaction with the Safety & Compliance team in product development to ensure best practices in respect of First Responder and Customer awareness are fulfilled.
• Promote a culture of safety and adherence to best practices within the team and third party installer partners.
Working at Volvo Energy is different
Welcome to a close-knit team!
We see ourselves as a fast-paced company within the Volvo Group, supported by our many great colleagues, we have the best of both worlds! We believe that work should be fun, stimulating, challenging and rewarding, but also have a meaning and a purpose to the individual. Trust and Results are two guiding principles for how we work together, and we are here to make a difference!
Qualifications likely required to be successful
• Several years of experience in BESS or related fields, with at least 3 years in a managerial role.
• Strong technical knowledge of BESS technologies and systems.
• Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, or a related field.
• Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.
• Effective communication and leadership abilities.
• Proficiency in project management and relevant software tools.
It would be a plus if you have experience with aftermarket engineering and customer support, knowledge of industry standards and regulatory requirements and certification in project management or relevant technical certifications.
Ready for the next move?
Are you excited to bring your skills and disruptive ideas to the table? We can't wait to hear from you. Apply today!
