Head of Asset Lifecycle Management for Nordics in Västerås or Motala
Alstom Transport AB / Chefsjobb / Motala Visa alla chefsjobb i Motala
2025-03-05
At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, we offer our customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, 80,000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be the full-time Head of Asset Lifecycle Management (Train overhauls & up-grades) for Nordics in Vasteras or Motala we're looking for?
Join us in the thriving railway industry, where we focus on optimizing performance and sustainability of public transport. Be part of a dynamic market that values sustainability and innovation-make your mark with us!
Your Future Role
Embrace a new challenge and apply your strategic management skills in an innovative field. We are seeking an inspiring leader to drive our ALM operations, supervising about 400 dedicated professionals. You will report directly to the Head of Services Nordics.
You'll be managing the ALM Business for the Nordics, handling everything from business development to execution while achieving or exceeding budget targets. Each day, you'll collaborate with teams across Finance, Sales, Engineering and Operations Management. You'll ensure ALM projects meet contractual requirements and our standards for quality, cost, and delivery, while promoting excellence in Operations and EHS.
Key Responsibilities:
• Manage the execution of Projects in the field of Train & Component Overhauls, System up-grads, Crash repairs and hosting on-site train maintenance operations
• Oversee business development efforts to expand ALM services in the Nordic region closely working with Commercial and Engineering.
• Assist in creating roadmaps and pursuing proposals with favorable margins for our "captive market."
• Monitor and support ALM projects executed outside the Nordics.
All about you
We value passion and attitude over formal qualification. That's why we don't expect you to have specific degrees and a track-record in the rail industry. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
• Natural Leadership combined with the ability to drive a consistent vision and underlying strategies.
• Finance and/or Project Management skills combined with a strong business acumen.
• Strong experience in operations management within project-driven industries.
• Knowledge of asset lifecycle management, industrial tools, and related industries' best practices.
• Proven ability to build customer intimacy.
• Experience in implementing and managing Quality, Safety, and Environmental systems.
• Track record in successful people and team management capabilities.
• Fluent in Swedish and English.
Personal Qualities That Drive ALM Success
• To thrive in this exciting role, you should be confident in your leadership abilities and ready to make impactful decisions that empower your team in driving the ALM business.
• An enthusiastic, cooperative mindset is key to collaborating with our Electronic Components Business also located in Västerås and the international network with our central ALM product line.
• Your consideration for others will foster strong relationships, creating an engaging environment that ensures the successful execution of ALM projects.
With these qualities, you'll navigate the dynamic complexities of our operations and play a crucial role in achieving our ambitious strategic goals.
You will be based in either Västerås or Motala, and frequent travel will be required to the location that is not your primary office.
We conduct interviews on an ongoing basis, so please submit your application today!
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
• Enjoy stability, challenges and a long-term career interacting with an international community
• Collaborate with transverse teams and colleagues committed to common goals
• Contribute to innovative projects and the commitment to Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility
• Utilize our flexible working environment
• Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
• Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognizes your performance and potential
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
Important to note
As a global business, we're an equal-opportunity employer that celebrates diversity across the 63 countries we operate in. We're committed to creating an inclusive workplace for everyone. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alstom Transport AB
(org.nr 556058-9094) Arbetsplats
Alstom Transport Jobbnummer
9204618