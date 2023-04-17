Head of Aftermarket Purchasing Europe
2023-04-17
Head of Aftermarket Purchasing Europe
Location: Eskilstuna
Volvo Construction Equipment
We at Volvo CE believe in a sustainable future and with the global construction industry as our arena, we work together with our customers to turn this belief into reality for people everywhere. That is our purpose, and we live and breathe it, every day.
Do you want to lead us in building the world we want to live in?
Even though we operate in a business-to-business environment it is the people who make the difference. It is important that you are a trusted leader and that you radiate passion when developing your team and your business.
The team will consist of approx. 12 buyers of various nationalities located in Eskilstuna Sweden. We hope you love to actively contribute to your team members' development, both professionally and personally.
To succeed in this role, we see that you are good at building relationships, in addition to the relationship with the team, it is essential to be able to build and maintain trustful and healthy supplier relationships. With well-functioning interactions we believe that we easier support our business and develop sustainable long-term relationships with our partners. As Head of Aftermarket Purchasing Europe, you will have responsibility for the aftermarket purchasing activities within region Europe. We believe that someone that loves to work as a leader in a multicultural context with a high pace and that enjoys cooperating with various functions will also love and excel at this job.
The job will require good cross functional collaboration, and, in your work, you will embrace all three principles of the Volvo CE philosophy: Flow, Continuous Improvement and Perform & Develop.
Main Responsibilities
What we absolutely need you to do
Act as a trusted leader and coach your organization
With an ownership mentality build an effective team with common objectives and high team spirit
Be proactive and handle ambiguities - we move too fast to be reactive
Influence the continuous improvement, our learning culture and create positive change
Collaborate with internal stakeholder and other group functions to drive business results
Who are you? We don't know yet. Our values are Customer Success, Trust, Passion, Change, Performance. If they light your inner fire, you might be the next player in our great team!
It is only together we can create great business. We are sure, and you should be as well; it is together we will make this world a better place. If you have great capability to involve, motivate and engage others then we are certain that you would be a great asset to our team.
For further information, please contact:
John Matthews, Head of Purchasing Europe, john.matthews@volvo.com
