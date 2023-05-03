Head chef for the new Italian restaurant Basta
2023-05-03
CIAO RAGAZZI!
We at Basta continue our fantastic expansion journey where in recent years we have established some of Stockholm and Norrland's most popular restaurants. Now we are taking over the old McDonald's premises and will open a spectacular restaurant on Rådhustorget in the autumn with a total of 400 square meters and 150 seats. 3D illustrations: https://1drv.ms/b/s!Aqb3-Rf3oq_bjtoCwDARs5kODEOl_Q?e=AXj14u
ABOUT US
Basta is a modern trattoria that stands at the crossroads between the fantastic Italian cuisine and the vibrant city. We offer trendy meeting places for the quality-conscious guest and all our restaurants are fully sitted many days of a week. We attract families with children, friends who want to have a pre-drink and colleagues who go for an after work.
In recent years, we have shaken up the restaurant scene in Sweden and developed a very popular brand with a focus on genuine Italian food, served with passion and great vibes in an easygoing and charming atmosphere.
The goal of Basta is to create Italian restaurant history in Sweden and that's where we have set the bar. How fast we can grow remains to be seen, but we know that it must happen at a reasonable pace where we can maintain the genuine quality of the cooking but also the fantastic feeling of the Basta family.
Everything we do is comes from the passion for the people, the food, the drink and the experience - in Italy so called "La Dolce Vita". We think that service is at its best when it is professional but at the same time relaxed, a little playful and especially when it comes from the heart. If you share our view of service, our love for Italy and "La Dolce Vita" then you are absolutely right fit for our team.
In your role as head chef, you will have close collaboration with our Executive Chef and Operations Manager. Apart from the daily involvment in kitchen operations will you also have administrative responsibilities such as optimization/planning, orders, inventory, financial management and key figures.
The main focus is on service where your leadership is at the center. As head chef you lead by example and are a natural leader for your team. You want a powerful team where you are responsive and motivating to your employees and work actively for a creative and positive work environment that is characterized by mutual respect between colleagues.
For this position we are requiering from you to have previous experience in a leadership position. Standing at the front and leading the kitchen should feel natural! We see you as the natural link between kitchen and dining room.
Form of employment: Permanent, working hours include evenings, weekends and weekdays
Salary: Best salary on the market, where you are entitled to a 50-100% bonus of the annual salary with a possibility of a partnership depending on your performance after first year of employmeny.
