Hardware Sales Specialist
2024-06-11
One of the world's leading tech companies is looking for a Hardware Sales Specialist that will join their team in a consultant role. In this role you will be hired by Market Partner and work as a consultant for our client.
Start date: July 1st 2024
About the role
We are looking for an experienced hardware sales person who wants to work with a leading client in the tech industry. This is a great opportunity to work in a complex environment as a consultant, where you can grow your experience by working with different systems, tools, and processes. You are given a great opportunity to step up and develop motions that can ease the way of working and understanding existing data, while providing useful insights and enlarging your understanding over the business.
The ideal candidate will be the interface to the customer and orchestrate a team of resources to solve customer problems. You will help customers make decisions to build their business and IT solutions based on the client's technology. Further, you will stay sharp, share your knowledge with peers and learn best practices from others.
What you'll do
Drive new revenue growth across entire hardware device and accessories portfolio.
Demonstrate excellence in pipeline management to achieve monthly forecasts.
Compete aggressively to win new business and drive hardware market penetration while growing customer mind share, sharing best practices and use bases with the extended community throughout.
Deliver product briefings to customers to drive success of new and updated hardware device portfolio.
Extend relationships beyond IT to business decision makers, helping customers envision & achieve digital transformation.
Solve customer business challenges by presenting the value of hardware devices, including use cases, financial analysis, ROI, etc.
Own opportunities from start to close; orchestrate internal and external resources; leverage partners to scale sales on hardware refresh, up-sell and expand sales motions.
Leverage and drive awareness of all available market promotions, offers, sales initiatives and programs.
Helping to identify and diagnose technical and competitive blockers and respective solutions for sales opportunities and usage decision blockers and engaging the right resources to overcome these blockers.
Shaping current and future products, marketing strategies, and customer centricity ideas through your feedback to sales, marketing, and engineering.
Lead technical presentations, demonstrations, workshops, proof of concepts, and pilots to explain, demonstrate, and prove to customers the capabilities of the client's products and services, and how they can make their businesses more successful.
Who you are
• Fluent in English and Swedish, written and spoken.
• Previous experience with selling hardware is a must, preferably 1-3 years.
• We see it as a plus if you have experience of a similar role in a large tech company
We are Market Partner
