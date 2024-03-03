Hardware Engineer
Are you looking for a job where innovation, collaboration and technical challenges are part of your everyday life? Together with your team, you will develop customized solutions to achieve digitization, efficiency, and productivity with focus on functionality and usability. Our customer is expanding and is now investing in you to strengthen the Development Team. You can look forward to a flexible workplace where your work-life balance is highly prioritized - as well as your personal and professional development, of course!
About the company
Our partner has since 1970 helped their customers to develop, install and tailor customized technical solutions. They have a main range of stylish and user-friendly displays, user interfaces and integrated systems with wireless modules that are easily accessed, for example via a smartphone.
Responsibilities
Your main tasks are to work on new electronics hardware with a focus on commercial appliances. As a Hardware Engineer, you find technical solutions that fit the requirements of the customers. This also included implementing these solutions on a printed circuit board which brings along additional aspects such as manufacturability and production cost.
You work closely with the development team and the customer, allowing for effective feedback to make sure the best product is being developed. Your small team size of five people allows for direct communications between different engineers which makes it easier to solve problems that span across different disciplines such as hardware and software engineering.
Your day-to-day includes:
Making schematics and CAD layouts (Altium Designer)
Designing power solutions
Writing specifications
Building prototypes
Testing partial functions and entire products
Technologies/stack used:
Arduino, Sensor technology, Altium Designer, CAN bus, RS-485 (modbus), Linux system, High Speed PCB design
How can you contribute?
Probably with a lot of things, but in the role as a Hardware Engineer, it is good if you recognize yourself in having:
A bachelor's degree in electrical engineering or equivalent
Good knowlegde of hardware design
Good knowledge of power electronics
Basic knowledge of low-level programming, C/C++
General understanding of software development
Fluent in both Swedish and English - verbally and in writing.
As a person, you have no problem if things don't turn out as planned - new conditions, new opportunities. You enjoy working in a team, and you like to take responsibility and is happy to take the lead when needed.
Growth Opportunities: As an electronics designer within our organization, your role has the potential to evolve in diverse directions, aligning with your talents and interests. Potential pathways include marketing/product ownership, product data management, and specialization in areas such as EMC, high-speed design, power electronics, analog design, and touch display technology. Additionally, involvement in functional testing and production testing offers further avenues for professional development. Så ansöker du
