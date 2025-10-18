Hardware Design Engineer to leading company in the railway industry
Join our client, a leader in sustainable mobility, at the forefront of designing cutting-edge electronics for the railway industry. Be part of an international team tackling the unique challenge of creating hardware with a 30-40 year lifecycle, contributing to groundbreaking new constructions from scratch.
This role involves designing robust and reliable hardware for the next generation of railway electronics, focusing on products with an exceptionally long lifecycle (30-40 years). You will be a key contributor to developing new IO products and architectural solutions, ensuring they meet stringent industry standards and perform reliably in demanding environments.
You are offered
Our client offers a unique opportunity to work on entirely new product constructions from the ground up within the critical railway sector. You will benefit from extensive professional development, collaborating with diverse international teams across multiple sites and potentially engaging in global travel. This role provides a chance to shape the future of sustainable mobility with long-lasting impact.
Work tasks
As a Hardware Design Engineer, you will be responsible for the full lifecycle of electronic hardware development for railway applications. This includes conceptual design, architectural definition, implementation, and rigorous testing, with a strong focus on creating highly durable and compliant products for embedded systems.
• Develop new and maintain existing electronic HW designs.
• Develop and work with electronic HW architecture solutions.
• Take part in developing and improving processes and tools used within HW development.
• Design IO products with digital and analog inputs for train control systems.
• Ensure designs meet rigorous railway and safety standards for extreme conditions.
• Relevant academic background, e.g., Master's Degree in Electronics.
• Strong experience with analogue and digital HW design, including development for long-lifecycle products.
• Experience of working with industrial electronic HW design for embedded systems.
• Good knowledge about testing, both in production and during development.
• Fluent in speaking and writing in English.
It is meritorious if you have
• Knowledge and experience of railway and safety standards, e.g., EN50155, EN50121-3-2.
• Previous experience within the railway industry.
• Good knowledge of Swedish.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Supportive
• Goal oriented
• Orderly
• Responsible
• Respectful
N/A
