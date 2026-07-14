H&M Kids Fashion Designer - Girls Woven
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Formgivarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla formgivarjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
We're looking for an experienced Kids Fashion Designer to join H&M Kids, designing beautiful pieces for our Girls Woven category across dresses, sets, rompers, skirts, and blouses. This is an opportunity to shape a key product area, creating trend-led collections that inspire self-expression and bring joy to children and families around the world.
As a designer, you have an instinct for what's next. You effortlessly translate emerging trends into commercially successful collections, balancing fashion relevance with a deep understanding of the H&M customer. From beautiful silhouettes and playful proportions to thoughtful print, colour, and fabric choices, you create products that feel modern, desirable, and full of personality.
You're creatively driven, endlessly curious, and always seeking fresh inspiration—from runway moments to cultural shifts and everyday life. You thrive in a fast-moving, collaborative environment where ideas are shared, creativity is encouraged, and innovation is part of the process. This is your chance to make a meaningful impact, grow your creative vision, and help shape the future of H&M Kids alongside a passionate global design community.
Who you'll work with...
As a Designer, you'll be a key part of the creative engine, owning the design process within your product area. You'll collaborate closely with a cross-functional team—including Pattern Makers, Print Designers, Product Developers, Planners and Business Controllers—to bring collections to life.
From early research and trend direction to technical sketches, product development, and fittings, you'll be involved every step of the way. You'll stay plugged into global fashion insights, using them to fuel fresh ideas and elevate the final product for your target customer.
Who you are....
We're looking for someone who brings both vision and execution, with:
A BA or MA in Fashion or Textile Design.
Experience as a Fashion Designer ideally within Kids and/or Baby Garments in particular working within the Woven category.
Strong, fast-paced skills in Adobe Creative Suite.
A good sense of taste and a true love for the fashion world.
Experience in 3D CLO or similar software is desired.
A commercial, trend-driven mindset with a sharp eye for global fashion and future directions.
Solid knowledge of materials, fabrics, and trims.
As a person, you are:
A collaborative team player with a global mindset.
Highly organized, structured, and detail-oriented.
A confident communicator with a flexible, solution-focused approach.
Self-driven, proactive, and eager to take initiative.
Comfortable working at speed in a constantly changing environment.
Fluent in English (Swedish is not required).
Please note our Designers are based in our HQ in Stockholm, Sweden. If you are not already based here we would need you to be able to relocate as part of a requirement for these roles. We have a dedicated relocation team to make this as smooth as possible.
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program – HIP.
For more information and a chance to be considered for current and future opportunities please apply with your latest CV and Portfolio (in English). A member of our Recruitment team will be in touch if we feel you are a great match. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz GBC AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan 46a (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
10002254